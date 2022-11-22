Southern Brevard County under a flood advisory Tuesday afternoon as rain continues

Parts of southern Brevard County were under a flood advisory midafternoon Tuesday as rain continued across the Space Coast, with more showers expected in the next few days.

At 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a flood advisory for the Melbourne, West Melbourne and Palm Bay area, saying minor flooding was ongoing or expected to begin shortly with 1 to 2 inches of rain having already fallen. Another 1 to 2 inches were expected to fall over the area throughout the day, until 6:15 p.m.

The northern part of the county around Cape Canaveral was under a flood advisory from 12:20 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, though most of the rain was staying offshore by the afternoon, said Melissa Watson, a meteorologist at NWS Melbourne.

Rain is expected to continue into Thanksgiving, though Thursday will bring less of a chance of precipitation.

"We have this kind of area of disturbed weather that's causing these higher rain chances," Watson said.

"We do have a scattered chance remaining especially through the Brevard area through Wednesday. Into Thursday, it will actually be a little bit drier ... the rain chances on Thursday will be mainly confined to the coast, but we do have that isolated chance farther inland."

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

