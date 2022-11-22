Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands line the streets during 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Manitowoc for the 34th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade.
wearegreenbay.com
Garden of Lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden to kick off on November 25
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual staple in the Green Bay community is set to debut the day after Thanksgiving, as the Garden of Lights gets underway. Starting on November 25, the WPS Garden of Lights will kick off its annual event at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. Attendees can experience the ‘eye-sparkling winter wonderland’ that will showcase over 325,000 lights.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
wxerfm.com
The Top 13 Thing Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!
The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
Downtown Manitowoc cafe gives out over 250 free Thanksgiving meals
Susie Kay's Cafe in downtown Manitowoc served around 256 free Thanksgiving meals and desserts. It's the fourth year they've given out the dinners.
wearegreenbay.com
Winners from the 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News now knows the 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade winners. According to Appleton Downtown Inc., The Appleton Downtown Trophy for Best Commercial was won by Alliance Industries. The Christmas Parade Trophy for Best Non-Commercial was won by the Door County Maritime Museum. The...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wearegreenbay.com
Let Me Be Frank productions presents ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ opening Friday at the Meyer Theatre
(WFRV) – It’s a show that will have you laughing and singing along. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the latest production from Let Me Be Frank, ‘A Frank’s Christmas’. Join us for a beloved Northeast Wisconsin tradition! Get in the holiday spirit with our 23rd annual Christmas show, Let Me Be Frank Productions’ all-new comedy musical, “A Frank’s Christmas!”
wearegreenbay.com
Holidays hit the ice with the Green Bay Gamblers
(WFRV) – The holiday season hits the ice starting tomorrow night. Local 5 Live visited with Terry Charles inside the Green Bay Gamblers locker room with a look at some fun holiday nights coming up. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook page for...
wearegreenbay.com
Gallagher’s Pizza serves free untraditional Thanksgiving meal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the west side of Green Bay, Gallagher’s Pizza was serving up some hot meals for those in need. The restaurant says that everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. “Not everybody has a family that they can spend the holidays with...
Teen builds light show to give back and pay tribute to his father
Kayden Bebow creates an elaborate light show in his front yard every year in memory of his father, and donates proceeds to charity.
wxerfm.com
Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan
A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: A holiday… and then a rush
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Two area productions recently were postponed a week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Extra! How about one?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lists, lists, lists. On Thanksgiving Day, thoughts turn to many things to be thankful for. Lists grow like rays of light at dawn. So many glowing, precious beams that make life better. How about one?. What a gift to humanity. Read, and you can...
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
wearegreenbay.com
Small snow chance Tuesday, warmer weather incoming
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A clipper system will drive in some clouds Tuesday, plus some light snow or flurries up north. This will not be a big snow accumulation. Spots to the south may see a little morning sun. In the afternoon, we expect...
wearegreenbay.com
Evergreen Productions presents ‘A Christmas Story’
(WFRV) – It’s a holiday tradition and Evergreen Productions is bringing it to a local stage. Members of Evergreen Productions visited Local 5 Live with details on their upcoming production of ‘A Christmas Story’. Details from snc.edu:. Presented by Evergreen Theater. December 9-18, 2022. Hall of...
