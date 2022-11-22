ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Garden of Lights at Green Bay Botanical Garden to kick off on November 25

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An annual staple in the Green Bay community is set to debut the day after Thanksgiving, as the Garden of Lights gets underway. Starting on November 25, the WPS Garden of Lights will kick off its annual event at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. Attendees can experience the ‘eye-sparkling winter wonderland’ that will showcase over 325,000 lights.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah holiday tradition to return on December 2

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full swing throughout northeast Wisconsin, especially in Neenah, where a popular local event is scheduled for December. A Very Neenah Christmas, presented by Community First Credit Union, is set for Friday, December 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The...
NEENAH, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 13 Thing Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend!

The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 13 things happening around Sheboygan this Thanksgiving weekend!. See Sleeping Beauty – Presented by the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine Friday night at 7:30 at The Weill Center For The Performing Arts in Downtown Sheboygan. https://wxerfm.com/events/337952/. It’s Double...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winners from the 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 News now knows the 2022 Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade winners. According to Appleton Downtown Inc., The Appleton Downtown Trophy for Best Commercial was won by Alliance Industries. The Christmas Parade Trophy for Best Non-Commercial was won by the Door County Maritime Museum. The...
APPLETON, WI
wapl.com

Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors

The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Let Me Be Frank productions presents ‘A Frank’s Christmas’ opening Friday at the Meyer Theatre

(WFRV) – It’s a show that will have you laughing and singing along. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the latest production from Let Me Be Frank, ‘A Frank’s Christmas’. Join us for a beloved Northeast Wisconsin tradition! Get in the holiday spirit with our 23rd annual Christmas show, Let Me Be Frank Productions’ all-new comedy musical, “A Frank’s Christmas!”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holidays hit the ice with the Green Bay Gamblers

(WFRV) – The holiday season hits the ice starting tomorrow night. Local 5 Live visited with Terry Charles inside the Green Bay Gamblers locker room with a look at some fun holiday nights coming up. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook page for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gallagher’s Pizza serves free untraditional Thanksgiving meal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the west side of Green Bay, Gallagher’s Pizza was serving up some hot meals for those in need. The restaurant says that everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. “Not everybody has a family that they can spend the holidays with...
GREEN BAY, WI
wxerfm.com

Prescribed Burn Expected at North Point in Sheboygan

A fire on Sheboygan’s shoreline is expected within the next few days. That’s not a prediction, but a plan by the Department of Public Works. The site is the bluff which rises above North Point’s rocky outcrop which has become overgrown with invasive species and, over time, has built up an abundance of woody debris that will be burnt, helping to both reduce the debris and kill remaining shrubs. After the burn, seeding and planting of native plants such as milkweed will help restore native cover.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: A holiday… and then a rush

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Two area productions recently were postponed a week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Extra! How about one?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lists, lists, lists. On Thanksgiving Day, thoughts turn to many things to be thankful for. Lists grow like rays of light at dawn. So many glowing, precious beams that make life better. How about one?. What a gift to humanity. Read, and you can...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Small snow chance Tuesday, warmer weather incoming

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A clipper system will drive in some clouds Tuesday, plus some light snow or flurries up north. This will not be a big snow accumulation. Spots to the south may see a little morning sun. In the afternoon, we expect...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Evergreen Productions presents ‘A Christmas Story’

(WFRV) – It’s a holiday tradition and Evergreen Productions is bringing it to a local stage. Members of Evergreen Productions visited Local 5 Live with details on their upcoming production of ‘A Christmas Story’. Details from snc.edu:. Presented by Evergreen Theater. December 9-18, 2022. Hall of...
DE PERE, WI

