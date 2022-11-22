Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe Z07 Package 0-60 MPH, ¼-Mile Tested: Is a Difference Made?
In our last testing deep-dive on the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, we concluded with this: "Will Z06 + Z07 Solve All? There's so much more this chassis could handle that we feel like we're only nibbling at the possibilities of this car. Time will tell." Well, that time is now.
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
Attractive New Cadillac GT4 SUV Revealed In Leaked Images
Images of the new Cadillac GT4 have leaked via China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, giving us a first glance at this rather attractive crossover. Positioned between the XT4 and XT5 models, the newcomer has a far sleeker roofline than the aforementioned models. According to Car News China, two...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Launches In Japan
General Motors has just launched the new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan, a limited special edition with a contrasting black and white finish accentuating the commanding presence of Cadillac‘s full-size SUV. The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition in Japan is limited to only 30...
Dodge Charger Daytona Vs. Chrysler 300 V8: Muscle Sedan Showdown
The Dodge Charger Daytona is a V8-powered special edition. However, it's not alone; the Chrysler 300S V8 packs a similar V8. The post Dodge Charger Daytona Vs. Chrysler 300 V8: Muscle Sedan Showdown appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1902-1917: The Birth Of The Brand
Cadillac, or its more formal moniker Cadillac Motor Car Division, is the second oldest surviving branch of General Motors, behind Buick. The name Cadillac derives from Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, the French explorer and adventurer who founded the city of Detroit in 1701. The Cadillac crest is based on the de la Mothe family coat of arms.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
MotorAuthority
Fiat 500e Abarth, new Cadillac CT6: Today's Car News
Italian performance brand Abarth has revealed its first electric vehicle in the form of a tuned version of the redesigned Fiat 500e. While the jury is still out on whether the Abarth version will make it to the U.S., the regular 500e is confirmed to arrive here in early 2024.
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Owner Attempts Drift, Bends Rear Axle: Video
The C8 Corvette provides a very healthy combination of power, style and relative affordability. Sometimes, this blend of attributes can fall into the hands of an inexperienced driver, and result in unlucky (and cringy) mishaps. Unfortunately, one of these accidents recently happened to this C8 Stingray. In a recent Instagram...
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Next-Gen GMC Acadia Will Be Bigger
General Motors recently confirmed that the next-generation GMC Acadia will grow in size, corroborating an exclusive GM Authority report originally published in August 2020. For those readers who may have missed it, GM Authority previously reported that the upcoming third-generation GMC Acadia would debut as a full-size crossover, as compared to the midsize dimensions of the current second-generation model. When the first-generation GMC Acadia originally launched in 2007, it was offered as a full-size three-row model, with the second-gen model downsizing an entire size segment, both inside and out.
gmauthority.com
LG Energy Solution To Build Tennessee Battery Cathode Plant To Supply GM
South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has announced that it is investing more than $3 billion to construct a new battery cathode factory in Tennessee. The new factory will supply components for use in GM’s range of Ultium-powered EVs. Per a recent report from Reuters, the new LG...
Top Speed
Here’s A Ducati-inspired Harley-Davidson V-Rod Overdosed On NOS
It’s been five years since Harley-Davidson pulled the plug on its beastly V-Rod, but it’s still a popular canvas, with international reach, for mind-bending custom projects. A fitting example of this comes all the way from Poland-based Szajba’s Garage, which has put together a custom V-Rod inspired by the Ducati Panigale. Plus, it’s charged up with Nitrox to increase the crazy exponentially.
gmauthority.com
Hagerty Looks Back At The Pontiac Fiero: Video
Produced between 1983 and 1988, the Pontiac Fiero offered a mid-engine layout and sharp styling, making it something of an odd duck among U.S. manufacturers of the era. In addition, the Fiero helped to usher in a number of innovative technologies for GM, all of which sounds pretty great. The truth, however, is a bit more complicated, as outlined in the following video.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Autoweek.com
Dear 1981 Cadillac Owner, Don’t Worry about Your V8-6-4 Engine!
For the 1981 model year, GM's Cadillac Division introduced a radical new technology (actually, not that new) that would show those price-jacking oil producers that America could still have big cushy luxury cars and get great fuel economy. This was the V8-6-4 engine, a 368-cubic-inch V8 that used computer-controlled solenoids to disable the rocker arms of two or four cylinders under low-load cruising conditions. It sounded good on paper, but didn't work so well in practice.
Meet the Spacruzzi, a Bonkers Hot Tub-Boat Hybrid That Comes With Its Own Fireplace
You can probably guess what the Spacruzzi is from its punning moniker. For the sake of clarity, however, allow us to provide you with all the nitty-gritty details of this rather unconventional vessel. The brainchild of entrepreneur Alex Kanwetz, the Spacruzzi is a cross between a hot tub and an electric dayboat. It allows up to five seafarers to enjoy a singular soaking experience on the high seas. It even comes with a fireplace to keep you and your posse nice and cozy. Powered by a battery and an electric motor, the Spacruzzi can quietly cruise sans emissions for up to five...
