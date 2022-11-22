ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Jiden
1d ago

They still won't release all the documents. Some call conspiracy Some call cover-up. Open government has nothing to fear from the truth.

Russell Weaver
2d ago

Lee Harvey Oswald was supposedly in the school depository BEHIND Kennedy's car. The Zapruder film, when shown in slow-motion, clearly shows the kill-shot came from the FRONT. Probably from the fenced area of the grassy knoll. All the witnesses in front of that area, said that's where the shot(s) came from.

CView
1d ago

The biggest crime, no big surprise, is that our government KNOWS the truth and has since it happened, yet STILL will not release the information after all this time.

Popculture

Mickey Kuhn, Last Surviving 'Gone With the Wind' Star, Dead at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the Academy Award-winning film Gone with the Wind, has died. Kuhn passed away in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida on Sunday, his wife Barbara told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that her husband was in good health until recently. The beloved actor was 90.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
CNN

Video: Michael Flynn's testimony a 'shocking moment,' journalist says

Michael Flynn, a retired general and former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, has emerged as a leader for the far-right movement. The Associated Press' Michelle Smith joins Reality Check's John Avlon to discuss how Christian nationalism and culture wars messages take center stage at his 'ReAwaken America' tour rallies. His status as a "Christian warrior" for election deniers, extremists and conspiracists is the focus of a new documentary by FRONTLINE on PBS and the Associated Press, "Michael Flynn's Holy War."
POLITICO

Trump Is No Longer Enjoying Himself — And It Shows

The 2022 version of Trump is less fun and less interesting than the person who rode the golden escalator seven years ago. John Harris is founding editor of Politico. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption. People have long predicted that Donald...
Ash Jurberg

Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday

Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
Daily Beast

Two Planes Collide as Spectators Watch in Horror at Dallas Airshow

Two planes crashed into each other mid-air Saturday during a Dallas air show that was packed with families marking Veterans Day weekend, with both planes plummeting to the ground in a fiery explosion, video footage shows. Six people who were aboard the planes are feared to have died, ABC reported.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Staffer Fired For Apparent Pro-Hitler Tweet

A CNN staffer has been fired from the cable news outlet after he tweeted apparent support of Adolf Hitler, according to Daily Mail. Idris Mukhtar Ibrahim was working as a freelance producer at CNN, where he covered “a range of international stories … including Israel,” the Daily Mail reports.
ABC News

Jury deliberations begin in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case

A Washington, D.C., jury began deliberations Tuesday in the seditious conspiracy case against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other associates in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes and his alleged co-conspirators are charged with disrupting the peaceful transfer of power by conspiring...
ABC News

Em Nguyen Biography

Em Nguyen is an enthusiastic go-getter journalist who has spent years covering Congress and the White House. During her correspondent tenure at Spectrum News in Washington, she reported from the ground during the January 6 Capitol riot, crisscrossed the country following the 2020 election, and closely reported on then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris all through to her inauguration as Vice President. Em also profiled Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff about his groundbreaking role, one of his first national interviews, covered the impact of COVID-19 on Washington, and reported from El Salvador on immigration during the Trump administration.
