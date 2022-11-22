Read full article on original website
Bo Jiden
1d ago
They still won't release all the documents. Some call conspiracy Some call cover-up. Open government has nothing to fear from the truth.
Reply(11)
34
Russell Weaver
2d ago
Lee Harvey Oswald was supposedly in the school depository BEHIND Kennedy's car. The Zapruder film, when shown in slow-motion, clearly shows the kill-shot came from the FRONT. Probably from the fenced area of the grassy knoll. All the witnesses in front of that area, said that's where the shot(s) came from.
Reply(10)
45
CView
1d ago
The biggest crime, no big surprise, is that our government KNOWS the truth and has since it happened, yet STILL will not release the information after all this time.
Reply(3)
22
JFK assassination: Photos from Star-Telegram vault of chaos in Dallas on Nov 22, 1963
These photos from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s archives show the immediate aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination by Lee Harvey Oswald, 59 years ago this week.
This timeline shows exactly how the day of JFK's assassination unfolded
Tuesday marks the 59th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's assassination. Here's a review of the most important moments from that day.
