ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunapee, NH

Rescue crews searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Sunapee, NH

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006W8x_0jKK5Rt300

SUNAPEE, N.H. — Searchers in Sunapee, New Hampshire are trying to track down a boy who’s been missing since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Michael Breisch was last seen in the area of Seven Hearths Lane in Sunapee.

“He left the area on foot in an unknown direction,” according to a statement from the Sunapee Police Department. “The Sunapee Police Department, with the assistance of New London Police, Newbury Police, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police, Sunapee Fire Department, and New Hampshire Fish and Game, is in the process of conducting a search for Michael.”

Michael is said to be wearing khaki pants, a black jacket with a hood, and brown shoes.

“Residents in the area of Seven Hearths Lane are asked to check out buildings on their properties, as he is known to hide in confined areas,” said police. “We’re asking that members of the public stay out of the wooded areas around Seven Hearths Lane to allow Fish and Game to conduct a thorough search with their K9 unit.”

Michael is about 4′11,″ and has a slender build, with brown eyes. His hair is longer and brown in color.

If anyone comes across Michael, they are asked to call the Sunapee Police Department at 603-763-5555 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead

A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

1 dead, several injured in rollover crash at New Hampshire traffic circle

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at a traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
mynbc5.com

Victim identified in fatal home explosion in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the person killed in a deadly home explosion and fire last week in Newfane. Investigators said 56-year-old Russell Buzby was killed after a small two-story home on Route 30 was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday. The cause...
NEWFANE, VT
WCAX

Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Following a multitown search, police took a person into custody in connection with the shootings of two men, one of them fatal, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Police said a man was shot to death at a home in Lyndeborough. Another...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
WMTW

Body of missing hiker found in the White Mountains

LINCOLN, N.H. — The body of a missing hiker who was last seen Sunday morning in the White Mountains of New Hampshire was found Wednesday, Fish and Game officials said. Officers said the body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 years old Wednesday, was being flown out of the search area in Franconia Notch.
LINCOLN, NH
CBS Boston

Driver takes off after hitting 3 people in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H. – Three people were seriously injured late Wednesday night when they were hit by a car in downtown Nashua. Police said the driver took off.It happened near Castro's Backroom on Main Street around 11:40 p.m.Three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that police said are serious but non-life threatening.Nashua Police did not say if they have any description of the vehicle involved.No further information is currently available.
NASHUA, NH
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
manchesterinklink.com

Mental Health professionals assist police and fire to rescue man from Merrimack River

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Fire and AMR responded to the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge Monday for a report of a man in the river. The first units arrived at 12:50 p.m. and found a man in the water and walking around the area of the dam, toward the island. The man reached the island at the same time rescue crews were arriving in boats that had been launched from the boat ramp near Delta Dental Stadium.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

One Man Stabbed During Altercation in Manchester, NH

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire. Authorities say they found a 50 year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with multiple people. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Strafford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.
STRAFFORD, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire Man Accused of Shooting Turkey Through Car Window With Handgun

Hunting is a long and treasured tradition in New England but there are several laws you need to abide by, like not shooting a turkey through a car window. This is a good one. According to WMUR, a man from Cheshire County in New Hampshire saw a turkey while in his car, grabbed his 9-mm handgun shot the turkey through his car window. There are so many things wrong with this.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
134K+
Followers
142K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy