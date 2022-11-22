Rescue crews searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Sunapee, NH

SUNAPEE, N.H. — Searchers in Sunapee, New Hampshire are trying to track down a boy who’s been missing since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Michael Breisch was last seen in the area of Seven Hearths Lane in Sunapee.

“He left the area on foot in an unknown direction,” according to a statement from the Sunapee Police Department. “The Sunapee Police Department, with the assistance of New London Police, Newbury Police, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police, Sunapee Fire Department, and New Hampshire Fish and Game, is in the process of conducting a search for Michael.”

Michael is said to be wearing khaki pants, a black jacket with a hood, and brown shoes.

“Residents in the area of Seven Hearths Lane are asked to check out buildings on their properties, as he is known to hide in confined areas,” said police. “We’re asking that members of the public stay out of the wooded areas around Seven Hearths Lane to allow Fish and Game to conduct a thorough search with their K9 unit.”

Michael is about 4′11,″ and has a slender build, with brown eyes. His hair is longer and brown in color.

If anyone comes across Michael, they are asked to call the Sunapee Police Department at 603-763-5555 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

