Portland, OR

Mike Bennett’s new ‘Snow Day’ exhibit opens soon

By John Ross Ferrara
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Portland artist Mike Bennett’s new “Snow Day” exhibit will open in Downtown Portland on Nov. 25, which he says will feature original artwork, a holiday gift shop and lots of surprises.

“It’s ultimately a beautiful winter forest with a lot of original characters that you’ll get to explore,” Bennett said. “Mixed in is more of a seasonal store, as well, with photo opportunities and a lot of surprises and surprise guests throughout the season.”

The free exhibit will be located in the “Cleaners” events space attached to the Ace Hotel at 403 10th Ave., and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day through Dec. 31.

“I think it will be really magical … come in, look around, check out the art,” Bennett said. “You’re always invited to shop as well. We’re going to have 80 original tree ornaments, 30 wrapping papers and a whole bunch of stuff that I’ve never gotten to do before, so it’s exciting to unleash it all at once.”

A reimagining of Portland White Stag sign. | Mike Bennett
When “Snow Day” opens, Bennett will have three active art and business projects operating around the city. In mid-October, the artist opened Wonderwood Springs, a medieval cafe in St. Johns, which sells food, coffee, themed fantasy drinks, beer and wine. Next to Wonderwood Springs, Bennett also operates the immersive art exhibit “Wonderwood: The Scourge of Castle Maplehold.” While the St. Johns exhibit was set to close at the end of November, Bennett said that his team has decided to keep it running on weekends through the end of December.

More art exhibits are already in the works for the spring. Bennett said that he plans to open a nautical-themed pirate adventure and a separate mystery project, which he promises will be a “unique” experience that takes his work to a new level.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “I think 2023, for me, is going to be a new frontier. I can’t say too much, but I think you’ll be able to see evolution in the projects.”

