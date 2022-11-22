Health District to Host Diabetes Awareness Campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – November is Diabetes Awareness month. The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will offer diabetes screenings, classes, and activities from November 28 to December 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Health Department Auditorium at 1702 Horne Road.

Below is the list of classes and activities being offered:

The Diabetes Screening will be by appointment only and include Hemoglobin A1C, Glucose, Body Mass Index (BMI), and Blood Pressure. Prizes will be given out during the activities.

For more information or to make an appointment, call our Community, Resource, Education, and Wellness (C.R.E.W.) team at 361-826-1115.