Cristiano Ronaldo misses out on staggering £11.5million pay off as details of his Man Utd axing emerge

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago
CRISTIANO RONALDO has missed out on a huge £11.5MILLION after his Manchester United contract was terminated without a pay-off.

The Red Devils confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Portuguese superstar's deal with the club had ended "with immediate effect".

Ronaldo's Man Utd contract was ripped up on Tuesday Credit: Reuters

But prior to the decision, United chiefs took legal advice in an attempt to avoid having to hand Ronaldo any form of pay-off.

They were keen to get rid of his £360,000-a-week contract without compensation.

And, according to The Telegraph, they have now done just that.

The report states that United "wanted a swift, clean resolution" which they have achieved.

Ronaldo's contract being ripped up comes off the back of his remarkable interview with Piers Morgan last week.

He criticised United, ex-manager Ralf Rangnick, current boss Erik ten Hag, and even club legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

And it culminated in the Red Devils releasing a statement on Tuesday which confirmed the two parties had gone their separate ways.

It read: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

Yet despite Ronaldo missing out on more than £11m, former United team-mate Rio Ferdinand feels the Real Madrid legend will now be happy he can put this chapter of his career to bed.

He said: "I think both parties will be delighted now.

"He obviously [did] that interview with the mindset that he wanted to get out of the football club.

"But I also think that Erik ten Hag will be [very happy too].

"What are the motivations [for where Ronaldo goes] next? Is it the Champions League, is it the money?

"We'll find out, I'm sure, in due course."

