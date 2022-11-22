ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys volleyball: Scarsdale's Sharpe, Clarkstown North's Salerno top 2022 all-section picks

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Section 1 has released its list of all-section and league players of the year.

The spoils go to the victors, with Scarsdale's Joseph Sharpe and Clarkstown North's Chris Salerno getting top player honors in their respective leagues, after helping their teams to win Section 1 titles in an expanded field of 14 teams.

Section champs: Scarsdale, Clarkstown North top undefeated seasons with Section 1 titles

Regionals: Scarsdale, Clarkstown North fall in regional play

Girls volleyball: 2022 all-section selections, individual award winners announced

Both Scarsdale and Clarkstown North went unbeaten against local competition en route to the title.

Sharpe, the Raiders' junior outside hitter, tallied 219 kills, with a hitting percentage of .245, 184 digs, 48 aces and six blocks throughout the season.

As for Salerno, he led the Rams, who ran to a Section 1 title without dropping a single set or match, and finished with 225 kills, 46 blocks, four aces and one assist.

All accolades and award winners were selected by coaches within the section, with no input from the Journal News/lohud.

League players of the year

League A: Chris Salerno, Clarkstown North

League B: Joseph Sharpe, Scarsdale

All-section

Drew Ciganek, Jr., OH, Clarkstown North

Thomas DiLorenzo, Sr., MH, Scarsdale

Matt Kudlinski, Sr., OH, Suffern

Kaden Miller, Jr., MH, Clarkstown North

Reisuke Mizusawa, Sr., OH, Eastchester

Will Monahan, Sr., S, North Rockland

Chris Salerno, Sr., MH, Clarkstown North

Justin Sek, Fr., S, Yorktown

Joseph Sharpe, Jr., OH, Scarsdale

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys volleyball: Scarsdale's Sharpe, Clarkstown North's Salerno top 2022 all-section picks

