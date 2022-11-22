ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, WI

Berlin area mourns 11-year-old Easton Thom, victim of Sunday's hunting incident in Seneca

By Daphne Lemke, Fond du Lac Reporter
 2 days ago

BERLIN – Officials identified the victim of Sunday's fatal hunting accident in Green Lake County as Berlin Middle School sixth-grade student Easton Thom.

The Berlin Area School District released a statement Monday naming Easton and offering counseling to district students and staff.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Thom family and friends, school staff and the entire Berlin community," Superintendent Emmett Durtschi said in the statement.

He also said the Thom family has asked for privacy at this time.

According to a Sunday news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Sunday , a 41-year-old man hunting with Easton in Seneca attempted to unload his firearm that morning while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The firearm discharged and struck Thom in the chest. He died in the hospital.

The state DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office have not named the man, and no other information is available at this time.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park in Berlin, inviting attendees to wear blaze orange in support for the Thom family, according to the Facebook event "Love for Easton ". Additionally, a Meal Train was started for the family, and Farmers & Merchants Bank established an Easton Thom Family Benefit account at the bank. For more information on the bank account, call 920-361-1454.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @daphlemke .

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Berlin area mourns 11-year-old Easton Thom, victim of Sunday's hunting incident in Seneca

