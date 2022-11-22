ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tragic helicopter crash leaves WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers & Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag dead with investigation launched

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 5 days ago

BELOVED WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag have died after their helicopter unexpectedly went down on Tuesday afternoon.

The news chopper carrying Myers and Tayag went down in a grassy area just off the southbound lane of Interstate 77 in North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWtuY_0jKK4lYU00
Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag died in Tuesday's chopper crash in North Carolina Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSwkR_0jKK4lYU00
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was also on board the deadly crash Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dImd1_0jKK4lYU00
WBTV's Sky3 helicopter went down Tuesday afternoon alongside Interstate 77 near Charlotte

The local Charlotte TV station mourned the death of their colleagues in a statement, saying: "The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss.

"Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives.

"We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

The two were flying onboard a 1999 Robinson R44 before it suddenly crashed, according to WCNC Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45apIi_0jKK4lYU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092z9u_0jKK4lYU00

Myers and Tayag were pronounced dead on the scene. Three other people were transported to the hospital.

A witness told WCNC Charlotte that it appeared the pilot knew the chopper was in trouble and made an "aggressive move" to prevent it from crashing directly onto the major highway.

"I think that he absolutely knew that he was gonna have to put that down," the man said.

"He did his best to put it down ... Whoever the pilot was, did their best to put that thing down where it wasn't going to injure a lot of people, and in that respect, they did a fabulous job."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said it seemed the pilot made "diversionary moves" to avoid hitting traffic.

He called the pilot a hero and said the helicopter didn’t hit any vehicles in the roadway.

“It looks like a heroic incident where the pilot tried to avoid injuring anyone else or putting anyone else in danger,” Jennings said on the scene.

WBTV MOURNED THE DEATHS

On the air, WBTV anchor Molly Grantham said Meteorologist Jason Myers “really cared about people.”

“He had a big heart and really wanted to give back to the community,” she said.

“This was a dream of his to work at WBTV. We’re still processing what’s going on.”

Grantham said Myers wasn’t just a “weather guy,” but instead, he "wanted to be a part of everything around him,” she said.

WBTV Jamie Boll added: “I’ve never seen him have a bad day, Sunny disposition. Always excited to see people.

"I’m at a loss for words. He was a bright star in this building all of the time.”

Boll and Grantham remembered pilot Chip Tayag fondly, saying he was the consummate professional with so much experience.

Pointing to their profile photos showing them smiling, Boll said: “That’s how they always were.”

According to WBTV, Myers grew up in the North Carolina area before his career took him to Raleigh, Texas and Virginia.

Tayag, a pilot for more than 20 years, arrived at WBTV in 2017 as an ENG pilot operating Sky3.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called the incident a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family and we are praying for them and all of those in the media who work so hard to keep the public informed," Cooper said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PukEH_0jKK4lYU00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkaCG_0jKK4lYU00

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

Myers is survived by his wife, Jillian, and their four children.

Ellen Cyr
5d ago

Omg I’m so sadden by the horrible news. We watch him every night. Prayers go out to both of the families and the station for thier loss 🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢

Sally Rose
5d ago

"We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”.....Such a profound and caring statement for this tragic event. My heart goes out to all of their families.

