Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower says he’s still afraid to leave Delaware home
John Paul Mac Isaac, the former Delaware computer repair shop owner who blew the whistle on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, said he's "still in hiding."
The federal judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is playing 'politics instead of actually following the law,' Elizabeth Warren says
Student-loan relief is officially blocked following a ruling from a Texas federal judge. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed the decision as "politics."
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’
On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett again declines to block Biden student debt relief
Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday again declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, this time in a challenge brought by two Indiana borrowers, even as a lower court considers whether to lift a freeze it imposed on the program in a different case.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Biden's ability to bypass Congress, starting with student debt relief, faces 'major' legal hurdle
Courts put Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt on pause. An emerging approach from the Supreme Court could put other policies in jeopardy, too.
Naomi Biden's White House wedding was timed to divert attention from Biden's age as he turns 80, source tells CNN
Naomi Biden, the president's granddaughter, is due to get married at the White House this weekend the day before Biden hits 80.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won't subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
NBC News
Warren: Biden has the authority 'to cancel the student loan debt'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) defends President Biden's student loan forgiveness program and criticizes the Texas court stalling it during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Nov. 13, 2022.
Biden celebrates 80th birthday at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hit a significant milestone by becoming the first president to celebrate his 80th birthday while in office. Biden, born on Nov. 20, 1942, celebrated his birthday at brunch with his extended family, who were at the White House following the wedding of his eldest granddaughter one day earlier.
Top Biden Advisors Expected to Leave White House
There are strong expectations that two of President Joe Biden’s top advisors will leave the White House in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The news has come out that Biden’s top economic advisor, Brian Deese, will leave the White House as “part of a broader reshuffle that will offer Biden a chance to make over his coterie of aides on an issue central to an expected reelection bid,” Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook reports.
President Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries in 19th White House wedding
It was a nice day for a White House wedding. Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, wed Peter Neal in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House today, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern time. Biden, 28, and Neal, 25, were set up together by a mutual...
Biden dismisses investigations into his family
Biden dismisses investigations into his family
Biden Makes Puzzling Remark About Chickens, Turkeys in Delaware
Biden said in an offhand remark that Delaware has more chickens than any other state, but not many turkeys, while pardoning two birds ahead of Thanksgiving.
