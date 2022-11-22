ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Avenue closed Wednesday in Howell

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
 2 days ago
HOWELL - Michigan Avenue will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, between Mason Road and Livingston Street.

The shutdown will allow workers to install two valves to isolate a water leak on Michigan Avenue. Detours will be in place for both the north and southbound traffic.

All semitrucks traveling Wednesday should take McPherson Park Drive to Mason Road to Michigan Avenue.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

