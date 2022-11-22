Michigan Avenue closed Wednesday in Howell

HOWELL - Michigan Avenue will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, between Mason Road and Livingston Street.

The shutdown will allow workers to install two valves to isolate a water leak on Michigan Avenue. Detours will be in place for both the north and southbound traffic.

All semitrucks traveling Wednesday should take McPherson Park Drive to Mason Road to Michigan Avenue.

