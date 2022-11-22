ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Documents: Missing manbun helps identify Abilene murder suspect

By Erica Garner
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CR2o1_0jKK4A5j00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A missing manbun helped investigators identify a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Abilene this weekend.

Brandon Neely was taken into custody Sunday for the murder of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Yeomans Road early Saturday morning.

Court documents state a witness told investigators that she was involved in an altercation with Mishele, so she called her brother to defend her, and he showed up with several other men, including Neely.

Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

The documents reveal this witness identified Neely as the shooter, describing him as a, “male with long hair that was wrapped up in a bun.” She also reported she was hit in the leg with a bullet.

She then told police that she and all of the other parties involved went back to an apartment at the complex, where Neely cut his hair and hid the murder weapon in a cloth, according to the documents.

During a search warrant execution, the documents state investigators found the cloth described by the witness, containing Neely’s hair clippings alongside the suspected murder weapon.

Neely was arrested in Willis Point, Texas, for Murder and remains held in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at southside business

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a southside business Monday. According to a press release, an employee at a business in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street stated a man entered the business a brandished a weapon, demanding cash.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
ABILENE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
abilenevisitors.com

Winter Activities: What to Do When You Are in Abilene

There are plenty of activities you can do in Abilene. You can shop in timeless stores, try various restaurants, and discover the local history. The town of Abilene displays a rich western heritage and genuine cultural experiences. Places like the Downtown Cultural District, various museums, and restaurants make the city worth visiting.
ABILENE, TX
High School Football PRO

Abilene, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Randall High School football team will have a game with Decatur High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Brownwood is taking every opponent they face seriously

The Brownwood Lions are coming to Abilene to take on Wichita Falls in the Regional semifinals. The Lions are the hottest team in the region in Class 4A Division I. Head coach Sammy Burnett’s team is riding a six-game winning streak and are winning game by an average of 41 points.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What’s open & closed in Abilene this Thanksgiving?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You’re bound to forget an ingredient or burn a dish every Thanksgiving holiday. Not to jinx anything, but just in case, here’s a list of Abilene openings and closures this Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Editor’s Note: If you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv. […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday November 22nd

We will be looking at more mild weather the next couple of days and then by Thanksgiving Day some changes may be headed our way with a cooler and wetter pattern for the entire area. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high at a very mild 63 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around the 44 degree mark. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy