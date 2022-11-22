While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.

WILLITS, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO