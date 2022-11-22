Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Willits Police Arrest Felon for Alleged Possession of Meth and Flare Gun
The following is a press release issued by the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On November 15th, 2022 at about 4:33pm, Willits PD (WPD) Officers stopped a vehicle in the...
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
ksro.com
Semi-Truck Was Driving Too Fast in Crash in Santa Rosa
The California Highway Patrol is giving the cause of a semi-truck crash that caused major traffic delays on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa on Veteran’s Day Weekend. Investigators say the driver of the big rig hauling 37-thousand-pounds of frozen food was just going too fast on November 11th. The truck tipped over and hit a guardrail just south of the Highway 12 interchange. No one was hurt. The CHP says the driver told officers the truck was only going 20-miles-per-hour. It’s unclear how fast the CHP thinks it was actually going.
Santa Rosa police search for female bank robbery suspect
SANTA ROSA -- Investigators were attempting to link a pair of bank robberies this week to the same female suspect who remains at large.Santa Rosa police said the description of the suspect in both crimes were similar -- an Asian or light skinned Black female adult in her late 20's to 30's, approximately 5'7" tall and heavy-set build.Investigators said the first robbery took place at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday. A female suspect walked into the Wells Fargo Bank located at 2759 Fourth Street. She produced a note demanding money from a bank teller and after obtaining an undisclosed amount of...
kymkemp.com
Willits Police Say 10 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search of Man on Probation
While you slept, Officer Basurto was on patrol. As he checked the quiet neighborhoods of Willits he observed a male he recognized as Bryce Carlile near a vehicle. Officer Basurto knew Carlile to be on a form of Felony Probation which includes a search clause and specifically two other clauses: Obey all laws and do not posses marijuana. Upon a search of Carlile and his vehicle, approximately 10 pounds of packaged processed marijuana was located. Through his investigation Officer Basurto obtained probable cause to arrest Carlile for possession of marijuana for sales (H&S11360) and violation of his felony probation. Carlile was booked into the Mendocino County Jail and charges were forwarded to the Mendocino County DA’s Office for prosecution.
mendofever.com
Man Arrested in Ukiah After Deputies Discover Him Hiding Under a Blanket—Woman Accused of Harboring
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-10-2022 at approximately 10:58 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence After Punching and Biting Ex-Girlfriend, Says MCSO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-12-2022 at approximately 6:06 AM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Mountain Democrat
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips
Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
Gap in homeless services for North Sonoma County filled by new center in Healdsburg
photo credit: Courtesy of Graywalls/Wikimedia Sonoma County’s most recent point in time homeless count showed an increase in the number of unhoused individuals in Healdsburg and North County. Healdsburg continues to make moves to address the issue. Healdsburg Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor said the city has completed a major objective towards trying to end homelessness. "A council goal from a while back was to collaborate with the county regional homelessness plan that provides for, among other things a shelter and a navigation center in the North County," Sotomayor said. "And I'm proud to say that we're here." That new homeless...
bohemian.com
Santa Rosa council passes five-year homelessness strategy
As cold temperatures descend on the North Bay, advocates are pushing for more measures to protect people living on the street. In a statement released on Friday, Nov. 18, the Sonoma County Human Rights Commission called on the county to provide “immediate relief” during freezing conditions by opening public buildings, including the Veterans Memorial Hall and Sonoma County Fairgrounds buildings, to offer additional emergency shelter for unhoused people.
krcrtv.com
Local fishermen must wait to catch crab this season
EUREKA, Calif. — Local crabbers will have to wait a little longer before catching and selling their product this winter. This is after the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) delayed the Northern California commercial Dungeness crab season on Monday. "We're just kind of waiting until crab season...
kiem-tv.com
Crab season delayed
HUMBOLDT COUNT, Ca.- Crab season will be delayed until December 16th at the earliest. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the delay for Del Norte, Humboldt, and Mendocino Counties due to low meat yield. The start date may be delayed further depending on the results from an additional...
The Mendocino Voice
Free community Thanksgiving dinners around Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co., 11/23/22 – There is never a shortage of generosity during the holidays in Mendocino County and this Thanksgiving is no exception. Here’s a list of organizations providing free dine-in and to-go meals on Thursday, November 24. Did we miss something? Email us at [email protected]. Fort...
Questions of belonging, inclusion, community on the table at Sebastopol town hall
photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Some in West Sonoma County have faced high profile scrutiny following a number of discriminatory interactions at Analy High School. Community members reflected on how to confront systemic issues and push for a more welcoming school culture following a recent town hall on inclusion and belonging held at the school. Hoping to affect positive change at West Sonoma County’s main high school, community member Ariana Diaz de Leon said the student-led panel spoke of their experiences at Analy, and in the community, past and present. "Talking about microaggressions and things that occurred that...
The Mendocino Voice
Oscar-winning actor visits Mendocino restaurant, ramen shop opens in Willits, new winter beer releases and more tasty news!
MENDOCINO CO., 11/18/22 — Sweater weather is officially here, and I don’t know about you, but my social media feeds are filled with cups of hot cocoa, high-calorie Thanksgiving side dish recipes and colorful persimmon photos. Despite the onslaught of all things cozy, none of those things are featured in this week’s Mendocino Flavors!
The Mendocino Voice
Festival of Lights returns to the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens
MENDOCINO Co., 11/21/22 — One of the most magical holiday events in Mendocino County returns when the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens in Fort Bragg hosts its annual Festival of Lights starting November 25. Over the past few weeks, staff and volunteers designed and installed seemingly countless holiday light displays...
