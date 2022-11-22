ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

Epicures Catering delivers Thanksgiving meals across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering along with many volunteers and organizations delivered hot meals to families across the Bryan-College Station area. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to Duncan Hall at Texas A&M University Thursday morning to make sure all the turkey, sides and desserts went into boxes. Epicures Catering told KBTX there were 2,100 meals scheduled to be delivered this Thanksgiving.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Gloria Kennard, volunteers serve Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal to Brazos Valley residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard and community volunteers served a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal to those in need. The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was packed early Thursday as guests were excited for their free and delicious meal. Although before anyone could be fed and preparations started, Gloria Kennard led her crew to a song and prayer.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City of Navasota to host ‘shop small business’ giveaway

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota and the Navasota EDC are encouraging you to shop local this holiday season. That’s why they are bringing back their Christmas shopping promotion. Starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 3, every $25 customers spend at a local business in Navasota will earn...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Rainy Thanksgiving Day, but most of the rainfall ended up near Houston

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fog and rain blanketed the Brazos Valley today, creating a dreary atmosphere for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Leading up to the rainfall today, the Weather Prediction Center placed the Brazos Valley and the city of Houston under a level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding. Of those two regions, Houston was the area to receive the most rainfall.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Shop local, shop Bryan for Small Business Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. On Saturday, Nov. 26, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping at your favorite locally-owned businesses. This week on The Three, we highlighted Texas Rose Boutique, Sparrow...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further. The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station. Denena says their meats...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Student Bonfire Is Cancelled

There will be no student bonfire north of Bryan this year. Social media from the independent Student Bonfire organization posted that “Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Calvert businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - People are encouraged to stop by Calvert for Small Business Saturday this weekend. The Calvert Chamber of Commerce says this is the perfect time to shop for gifts and get out with the family, all things you can do on Historic Main Street. “Shop Small Saturday...
CALVERT, TX
KBTX.com

Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M postpones Student Bonfire, nonprofit issues statement to explain

Texas A&M made the difficult decision to postpone Student Bonfire this year because of issues with the new site and weather conditions. This was set to be the first bonfire at a new location for the first time since 2009 after the previous location was sold to land developers, KBTX reported.
KAGS

Is the rising cost of turkey due to inflation affecting local meat shops this Thanksgiving?

BRYAN, Texas — Meat shops all over the U.S have had to make some changes in their Thanksgiving plans, including one local meat market. Readfield Meat & Deli partner Richard Ruffino of Ruffino Meats and Food Service described how he's managing the turkey inflation crisis, saying "we have had a little bit of trouble getting product and we've had to turn to other sources, but we were able to get product. The prices are stronger than they were last year due to the lower supply."
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Messier than a spilled bowl of brown gravy: Thanksgiving rain & storms look likely

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hold on to your stuffing, Brazos Valley. Confidence is increasing that rain and thunderstorms invite themselves over for Thanksgiving dinner this year. A storm system will spend Tuesday crawling out of the Pacific, moving inland over the northwest corner of the Lower 48. By Thursday, this potent weather maker is expected to spin over Texas...and may be slow to leave.

