BRYAN, Texas — Meat shops all over the U.S have had to make some changes in their Thanksgiving plans, including one local meat market. Readfield Meat & Deli partner Richard Ruffino of Ruffino Meats and Food Service described how he's managing the turkey inflation crisis, saying "we have had a little bit of trouble getting product and we've had to turn to other sources, but we were able to get product. The prices are stronger than they were last year due to the lower supply."

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO