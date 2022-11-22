Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Epicures Catering delivers Thanksgiving meals across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering along with many volunteers and organizations delivered hot meals to families across the Bryan-College Station area. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to Duncan Hall at Texas A&M University Thursday morning to make sure all the turkey, sides and desserts went into boxes. Epicures Catering told KBTX there were 2,100 meals scheduled to be delivered this Thanksgiving.
KBTX.com
Gloria Kennard, volunteers serve Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal to Brazos Valley residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard and community volunteers served a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal to those in need. The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was packed early Thursday as guests were excited for their free and delicious meal. Although before anyone could be fed and preparations started, Gloria Kennard led her crew to a song and prayer.
KBTX.com
Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
KBTX.com
The 12th Can, Texas A&M Foundation partnering to eliminate hunger in the community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we gather around the table for Thanksgiving, ready to enjoy a big meal with loved ones, we often think and talk about what we’re thankful for. Putting their gratitude into action, The 12th Can and The Texas A&M Foundation are partnering to fight food insecurity on the Texas A&M campus.
KBTX.com
Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery sets up angel tree for senior citizens
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some senior citizens will be able to receive gifts for the holiday season thanks to a Bryan restaurant. Jesse’s Taqueria & Bakery set up a Christmas tree inside of the restaurant to help the elderly. The restaurant partnered with Home Instead to provide Christmas gifts...
KBTX.com
34th annual Thanksgiving fellowship meal aims to serve at least 800 community members
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard is hosting her free Thanksgiving fellowship meal for Brazos Valley residents. A lifelong Bryan resident, Kennard worked at Texas A&M University where she served food to the students and faculty. So, its safe to say she’s always been one to cook for others.
KBTX.com
City of Navasota to host ‘shop small business’ giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota and the Navasota EDC are encouraging you to shop local this holiday season. That’s why they are bringing back their Christmas shopping promotion. Starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 3, every $25 customers spend at a local business in Navasota will earn...
KBTX.com
Little to no volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving at Brazos Valley nonprofits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is usually a time when organizations see an influx of people signing up to volunteer. This year Brazos Valley Food Bank said they have been preparing to get food to their partners so that staff will be able to spend time with their families for the holidays.
KBTX.com
Rainy Thanksgiving Day, but most of the rainfall ended up near Houston
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fog and rain blanketed the Brazos Valley today, creating a dreary atmosphere for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Leading up to the rainfall today, the Weather Prediction Center placed the Brazos Valley and the city of Houston under a level 2 out of 4 risk for flooding. Of those two regions, Houston was the area to receive the most rainfall.
KBTX.com
Shop local, shop Bryan for Small Business Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. On Saturday, Nov. 26, you can celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping at your favorite locally-owned businesses. This week on The Three, we highlighted Texas Rose Boutique, Sparrow...
KBTX.com
Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further. The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station. Denena says their meats...
wtaw.com
Student Bonfire Is Cancelled
There will be no student bonfire north of Bryan this year. Social media from the independent Student Bonfire organization posted that “Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”
KBTX.com
Calvert businesses looking forward to Shop Small Saturday
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - People are encouraged to stop by Calvert for Small Business Saturday this weekend. The Calvert Chamber of Commerce says this is the perfect time to shop for gifts and get out with the family, all things you can do on Historic Main Street. “Shop Small Saturday...
KBTX.com
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
KBTX.com
2 former Texas A&M students attend National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C., Texas (KBTX) - Two aggies were at the White House this week for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. Leslee Oden, class of ‘07, and Lindy Froebel, class of ‘14, with the National Turkey Federation, helped bring the two pardoned turkeys to the White House. The turkeys...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M postpones Student Bonfire, nonprofit issues statement to explain
Texas A&M made the difficult decision to postpone Student Bonfire this year because of issues with the new site and weather conditions. This was set to be the first bonfire at a new location for the first time since 2009 after the previous location was sold to land developers, KBTX reported.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: More than $300,000 in teacher grants awarded in College Station ISD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Education Foundation Grant patrol passed out more than $300,000 in teacher grants. A total of 64 grants were awarded. They’ll help fund projects throughout the district.
KBTX.com
‘She’s an inspiration’: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 105th birthday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One special lady celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday. Several family members, friends and Broadmoor Place staff gathered this afternoon to wish Lillian Holubec a “Happy Birthday.” Holubec sat in the center of the room, opened presents, ate cake and ice cream, all while solving her word puzzle.
Is the rising cost of turkey due to inflation affecting local meat shops this Thanksgiving?
BRYAN, Texas — Meat shops all over the U.S have had to make some changes in their Thanksgiving plans, including one local meat market. Readfield Meat & Deli partner Richard Ruffino of Ruffino Meats and Food Service described how he's managing the turkey inflation crisis, saying "we have had a little bit of trouble getting product and we've had to turn to other sources, but we were able to get product. The prices are stronger than they were last year due to the lower supply."
KBTX.com
Messier than a spilled bowl of brown gravy: Thanksgiving rain & storms look likely
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hold on to your stuffing, Brazos Valley. Confidence is increasing that rain and thunderstorms invite themselves over for Thanksgiving dinner this year. A storm system will spend Tuesday crawling out of the Pacific, moving inland over the northwest corner of the Lower 48. By Thursday, this potent weather maker is expected to spin over Texas...and may be slow to leave.
Comments / 0