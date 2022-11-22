ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

KFVS12

Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home

Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas. One Cape Christmas event this weekend is the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. Thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway this Sunday. First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/23/2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV

In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can’t earn the title of “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV” without a few upgrades, can you? Mike Caudill reports. Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Mild November temperatures continue with a few rain chances through the holiday weekend

It was a dandy Thanksgiving holiday weather-wise across Central and Eastern Kentucky with early sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures for late November. Even with some high clouds drifting in afternoon highs surged into the upper 60s, which was just a few degrees shy of records for today’s date. Hopefully you got a chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather between visiting with family and all your Thanksgiving festivities.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Catholic Action Center to offer Thanksgiving Day drive-thru

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center in Lexington will hold its 27th Annual Faith and Community Thanksgiving Day Meal as a drive-thru on Thursday, Nov. 24. The drive-thru is from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1055 Industry Road for the homeless and those in need.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Delightful weather continues for holiday travel

It was another beautiful day Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and overachieving afternoon highs into the upper 50s. All that bright sunshine coupled with a breezy southwest wind helped drive the train to get temperatures above average for a change of pace. The good news is that pretty ideal weather conditions will continue for the big travel day on Wednesday!
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Husband accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving Eve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly shooting in Lexington left two families hurting the day before Thanksgiving. At this time, the identity of the woman killed has not yet been released. Lexington police say just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a man called the police saying he shot his wife....
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'

Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kenny Chesney stopping in Kentucky for 2023 tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to Kentucky for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. For his ninth stop of the tour, he'll be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 25. There are several ways to get tickets for the tour, including multiple presales....
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Dry and mild weather sticks around for Thanksgiving

It’s been a delightful week of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky to say the least with full sunshine and temperatures a bit milder each day. Wednesday was another beauty, especially for folks hitting the roads for holiday travel as the tranquil conditions remained and temperatures surged into the low to mid-60s.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio

A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
COLUMBUS, OH
kentuckytoday.com

Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
KENTUCKY STATE

