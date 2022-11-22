Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Georgetown PD, local brewery urge people to not drink and drive on ‘Blackout Wednesday’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The night before Thanksgiving is known to many as one of the biggest nights to go out to the bars. Some refer to it as ‘Blackout Wednesday’. It is mostly due to the fact that college kids and young adults living away from home come back to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with friends and family.
WTVQ
Christmas toy drive announced for Eastern Kentucky children affected by floods
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new toy drive to bring Christmas to children impacted by July flooding was announced Wednesday by Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear. Toys can be mailed to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, where they will be sorted with the help of Santa...
KFVS12
Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home
Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas. One Cape Christmas event this weekend is the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. Thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway this Sunday. First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/23/2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Fox 19
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Before you grab your reusable shopping bags, you should know that some of the largest grocery stores and chains across the U.S. announced they will be closed on turkey day. It’s not just grocery stores. Banks and schools will also be closed for the federal holiday.
WBKO
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
fox56news.com
Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV
In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can’t earn the title of “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV” without a few upgrades, can you? Mike Caudill reports. Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV. In...
WTVQ
Mild November temperatures continue with a few rain chances through the holiday weekend
It was a dandy Thanksgiving holiday weather-wise across Central and Eastern Kentucky with early sunshine and unseasonably mild temperatures for late November. Even with some high clouds drifting in afternoon highs surged into the upper 60s, which was just a few degrees shy of records for today’s date. Hopefully you got a chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather between visiting with family and all your Thanksgiving festivities.
WTVQ
Catholic Action Center to offer Thanksgiving Day drive-thru
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center in Lexington will hold its 27th Annual Faith and Community Thanksgiving Day Meal as a drive-thru on Thursday, Nov. 24. The drive-thru is from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1055 Industry Road for the homeless and those in need.
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
WTVQ
Delightful weather continues for holiday travel
It was another beautiful day Tuesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and overachieving afternoon highs into the upper 50s. All that bright sunshine coupled with a breezy southwest wind helped drive the train to get temperatures above average for a change of pace. The good news is that pretty ideal weather conditions will continue for the big travel day on Wednesday!
WTVQ
Husband accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving Eve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly shooting in Lexington left two families hurting the day before Thanksgiving. At this time, the identity of the woman killed has not yet been released. Lexington police say just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, a man called the police saying he shot his wife....
Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then
Kentucky says that drivers have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license - with a black star in the upper right-hand corner - in order to board commercial planes starting then.
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry...
WLKY.com
Kenny Chesney stopping in Kentucky for 2023 tour
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Country music star Kenny Chesney is coming to Kentucky for his 2023 "I Go Back" tour. For his ninth stop of the tour, he'll be at Rupp Arena in Lexington on April 25. There are several ways to get tickets for the tour, including multiple presales....
wymt.com
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
WTVQ
Dry and mild weather sticks around for Thanksgiving
It’s been a delightful week of weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky to say the least with full sunshine and temperatures a bit milder each day. Wednesday was another beauty, especially for folks hitting the roads for holiday travel as the tranquil conditions remained and temperatures surged into the low to mid-60s.
q95fm.net
Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio
A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
kentuckytoday.com
Another mixed bag of results from COVID-19 report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There were mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others experienced declines. The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending November...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: John Y. Brown Jr. inaugurated as Kentucky's 55th governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Remember John Y. Brown Jr., Kentucky's 55th governor. Brown was a Democrat and a successful businessman. He died on Nov. 21, 2022. In the player above, we're looking at the day he was sworn in to lead the state. It began with a parade that even included Muhammad Ali.
