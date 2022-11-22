Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Andor's season finale is a rage-filled triumph
“Best of all time” is thrown around a lot, but with only a handful of Disney+ entries ranging from “pretty cool” to “expensive toy commercial,” I think it’s more than fair to declare Andor the best Star Wars TV show of all time. (I will add “live-action” as a qualifier in case a bunch of Clone Wars fans get mad at me.) In the short term, I’ll miss it, but the good news is we’re only halfway through the story, and we get one hell of a sendoff this week in a blisteringly-paced and gloriously angry episode of rebellion.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Coming Out?. When and Where Was The Witcher: Blood Origin Filmed?. In 2019, Netflix released the highly anticipated first season of their new fantasy TV series, The Witcher. Based on the book series of the same name Andrzej Sapkowski, the show ultimately follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a magical mutant who hunts monsters. In his journeys, Geralt crosses paths with a powerful sorceress named Yennifer (Anya Chalotra) and discovers that it’s his destiny to protect a young princess named Ciri (Freya Allan), who has dangerous abilities.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
A.V. Club
Jake Gyllenhaal seems genuinely shocked to learn Dennis Quaid has played his dad before
Jake Gyllenhaal seems to have been genuinely shocked during a recent Yahoo! Entertainment junket interview for Disney’s new animated film Strange World—in which actor Dennis Quaid voices his father—to learn that it’s not the first time he and Quaid have shared that particular faux-familial relationship. When a questioner asks Quaid about the pair’s previous collaboration, 2004's The Day After Tomorrow, Gyllenhaal gives a very convincing, very confused-sounding “We did?” and then proceeds to declare his mind blown.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson blasts the old Warner Bros. regime for ‘inexplicably and inexcusably’ sidelining Superman
Dwayne Johnson has been putting on a brave face to celebrate the success of Black Adam, even if he did feel compelled to step in when he deemed comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be unfair. The actor and producer’s “the hierarchy of power...
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water's Latest Trailer Is Pure James Cameron
In James Cameron’s career to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha II, was his first film. It gets a pass. The other two, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. That’s why, with only a few short weeks to Cameron’s next film—another sequel—you’d be completely warranted to start getting maybe just a little bit excited.
A.V. Club
Welcome To Chippendales drops a killer two-episode premiere
What is the role of the “pilot” episode in the era of binge-watching? The question occurred to me as soon as I realized Hulu was releasing two full episodes of its latest limited series, Welcome To Chippendales, and opting to then shift into a weekly release schedule. Pilots are supposed to hook you all while introducing the show’s main players and so, if you’ve watched “An Elegant, Exclusive Atmosphere” and “Four Geniuses” back to back you probably understood why the streamer would want those two hours to be seen that way.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Ryan Reynolds Says He Wrote a “Full Deadpool Christmas Movie” That Hasn’t Been Made
Ryan Reynolds is starring in a new Christmas movie, but he previously tried to make some additional merriment happen for his signature character, Deadpool. During an interview with Big Issue that published Saturday, the actor revealed that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the 2016 hit Deadpool and its 2018 sequel, had worked with him on a script for a Christmas movie featuring the title superhero but that their completed screenplay was never produced. Reynolds currently stars with Will Ferrell in Spirited, Apple TV+’s musical take on A Christmas Carol. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Reynolds Honored by Blake Lively,...
A.V. Club
The cast of Love Actually is reuniting for a 20th anniversary special
With Thanksgiving almost here and Christmas around the corner, it’s almost time for folks to return to their beloved holiday classics. For many, this means sitting down for a rewatch of Richard Curtis’ Love Actually, which turns 20 this year. In celebration of the anniversary, ABC is airing a sit down with cast members in a conversation moderated by Diane Sawyer, titled The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later.
A.V. Club
David Hornsby plays Cyrano with Joe Manganiello on a hilarious Mythic Quest
Mythic Quest is so good at high-concept episodes and set pieces that when the writers focus on a classic sitcom trope, it really nails them. Not every episode has to be a conceptual detour, like “A Dark Quiet Death,” but when the show plays with a classic bit like the “earpiece conversation,” the concept becomes an episode-wide concern. Everyone has someone in their ear this week, and it’s not doing them any favors.
theplaylist.net
‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Trailer: Nicolas Winding Refn’s Latest Neon-Soaked Superheroine Seeks Vengeance in January On Netflix
Danish filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn loves his dark underworlds, his lone wolf anti-heroes, and neon-soaked reverie and nightmare. He brings all that to pass once more in his latest six-episode series, “Copenhagen Cowboy” for Netflix. “With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu,” he said earlier this year when the series—about a young woman who wreaks havoc on Copenhagen’s netherworld in revenge—debuted at Venice (read our review here). The series is his second and follows up his “Too Old To Die Young” series on Prime Video.
Avatar: The Way of Water Final Trailer Shows Off Pandora's Oceans and Teases a New Conflict
Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16 James Cameron is teasing new landscapes on Pandora and a new conflict in the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water. On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios released the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters over a decade after the director's 2009 film Avatar. The long-awaited sequel meets the original film's main characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as parents for a new adventure. The sequel's "cinematic experience reaches new heights" as 68-year-old writer-director Cameron "transports audiences back...
A.V. Club
Every Steven Spielberg movie ranked, from E.T. to Jaws to … Crystal Skull
With 34 films and counting under his belt, Steven Spielberg has proven himself one of Hollywood’s most quintessential storytellers. His films satisfy our popcorn-devouring urges, offering awe-inspiring ambition, spectacle, and a distinctive flair. But there’s always artistic merit amid the commercial value—even in his critical misfires, as this painstakingly exhaustive ranking of those 34 titles can attest.
Collider
Kevin Feige, 'Ant-Man' Cast, and 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3' Panels Confirmed at Brazil's Comic-Con Experience
Next week, all pop culture eyes will be turned to Brazil as the country hosts its 2022 Comic-Con Experience (CCXP). Much like other Comic-Cons, the event welcomes pop culture fans from all over the country to gather in one place (São Paulo) and get teased about all the exciting titles that are coming our way in future months and years. The event’s importance has exponentially grown over the years, and its public has almost tripled ever since the first edition in 2014. In 2019 (the last fully in-person edition), 280,000 people attended CCXP, and similar numbers are expected for this year.
A.V. Club
Timothée Chalamet's cannibal romance Bones And All will devour your heart
Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet in Bones And All Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures. Following the exquisite heartache of Call Me By Your Name, his Oscar-winning portrait of young, queer love found and then lost, director Luca Guadagnino made a surprising genre pivot to horror for his next film, Suspiria. But as unexpected a follow-up as a remake of Dario Argento’s Giallo classic might have seemed on paper, Guadagnino’s signature sincerity and depth of feeling made the film itself both an undeniable expression of his auteur voice and the rare remake to refreshingly assert its own unique identity.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood guitarist and Game Of Thrones actor
Wilko Johnson, guitarist and singer for the band Dr. Feelgood and Game Of Thrones actor, has died, according to Variety. He was 75 years old. Details of his passing have not yet been released. A statement was posted to Johnson’s official Twitter account, which read, “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson.”
ComicBook
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases Arrival of Major Marvel Characters
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took fans on a trip to all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, further expanding on the mind-melting concepts that comes standard as part of the Doctor Strange franchise. While movie-goers were shown all kinds of multiversal goodness, even more was cut from the film—including some of the character's most important supporting cast.
