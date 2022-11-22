ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD, Club Rumba donate over 100 turkeys to families in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department partnered with Chris Ventura, owner of Club Rumba, to donate Thanksgiving food items worth thousands of dollars to families in need. Ventura provided over 100 turkeys, mashed potatoes, and canned goods for deputies to distribute yesterday evening. In a release...
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Community dance center to host grand reopening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dance South is a community arts center that allows youth in Columbia the opportunity to express themselves through dance. For almost two decades dancers of all ages have performed in numerous competitions and parades and have appeared on national television. All of this is under the...
live5news.com

Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Dr. Cedrek McFadden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is not only a day we get to spend with our family and loved ones but a day we get to eat a great deal of our favorite foods, but what are the cons of stuffing your face on turkey day?. Board-certified colorectal and general...
WRDW-TV

South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
coladaily.com

SC students brighten Thanksgiving with more than 500 pies

Being a hospitality management major at the University of South Carolina means not only lessons in the classroom but also experiential learning, and that philosophy is good news for lots of Thanksgiving dinners in the Columbia area. Students, faculty and staff at McCutchen House hosted Pie Day, selling more than...
News19 WLTX

Volunteers provide over 1000 free meals for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds received free meals inside the walls of St. Peters Catholic Church, all in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A line of volunteers stood at the kitchen inside of St. Peter's Church on Thursday morning, all excited to provide free meals for the day. Inside, dozens gave...
WCBD Count on 2

Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
wach.com

Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
WIS-TV

Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Reducing holiday waste

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, how to not be so wasteful during the Thanksgiving season. There’s a lot of turkey, trimmings, and trash. Ebonee Gadson is the executive director of Keep the Midlands Beautiful. Ebonee was recently recognized as one of Columbia Business Monthly’s “2022 Best & Brightest Under 35.” She is passionate about making a difference in the community that shaped her. And that includes helping the Midlands stay beautiful.
