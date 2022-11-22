Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
WIS-TV
‘It does my heart good:’ Columbia churches partner to serve Thanksgiving meals, provide fellowship to those in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the thirty-second year, St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Columbia opened its doors to those in need on Thanksgiving and provided a hot meal to hundreds. The event, renamed this year as the Robert Keeder Interfaith Thanksgiving Dinner is jointly hosted by St. Peter’s and...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD, Club Rumba donate over 100 turkeys to families in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department partnered with Chris Ventura, owner of Club Rumba, to donate Thanksgiving food items worth thousands of dollars to families in need. Ventura provided over 100 turkeys, mashed potatoes, and canned goods for deputies to distribute yesterday evening. In a release...
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Community dance center to host grand reopening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dance South is a community arts center that allows youth in Columbia the opportunity to express themselves through dance. For almost two decades dancers of all ages have performed in numerous competitions and parades and have appeared on national television. All of this is under the...
live5news.com
Transitional prison program awarded $100,000 grant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area nonprofit providing second chances for men after prison was recently awarded a $100,000 grant as part of a program that invests in nonprofits that advance economic mobility in the communities they serve. Turn 90 was awarded the grant by being named a 2022...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Dr. Cedrek McFadden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving is not only a day we get to spend with our family and loved ones but a day we get to eat a great deal of our favorite foods, but what are the cons of stuffing your face on turkey day?. Board-certified colorectal and general...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina student receives Washington Media Fellows scholarship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education, and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship. Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington Media fellows scholarship recipients....
coladaily.com
SC students brighten Thanksgiving with more than 500 pies
Being a hospitality management major at the University of South Carolina means not only lessons in the classroom but also experiential learning, and that philosophy is good news for lots of Thanksgiving dinners in the Columbia area. Students, faculty and staff at McCutchen House hosted Pie Day, selling more than...
wpde.com
More seniors seek food assistance due to inflation: Lowcountry Food Bank
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — You probably noticed this year that the price of turkey has gone up 40%, making it harder for many seniors to afford grocery bills- not just at Thanksgiving. Lowcountry Food Bank Director Heather Singleton said she's seen an increase in seniors seeking assistance. She...
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
South Carolina parents charged; baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
Volunteers provide over 1000 free meals for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds received free meals inside the walls of St. Peters Catholic Church, all in the spirit of Thanksgiving. A line of volunteers stood at the kitchen inside of St. Peter's Church on Thursday morning, all excited to provide free meals for the day. Inside, dozens gave...
abccolumbia.com
Harvest Hope, SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs hold food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Food insecurity affects many people throughout the Midlands. Oftentimes that includes Veterans and their families. Harvest Hope and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs are hosting a food drive dedicated to feeding Veterans and families in need. According to Harvest Hope CEO Erin...
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
Businesses around South Carolina open their doors for 'Friendsgiving'
CAMDEN, S.C. — For those that do not have a family to gather with on Thanksgiving, there will always be friends and strangers to spend time with instead. In the Midlands, a few places decided to stay open on Wednesday and Thanksgiving on Thursday, to host people for 'Friendsgiving'.
wach.com
Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
WIS-TV
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Reducing holiday waste
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, how to not be so wasteful during the Thanksgiving season. There’s a lot of turkey, trimmings, and trash. Ebonee Gadson is the executive director of Keep the Midlands Beautiful. Ebonee was recently recognized as one of Columbia Business Monthly’s “2022 Best & Brightest Under 35.” She is passionate about making a difference in the community that shaped her. And that includes helping the Midlands stay beautiful.
WOKV.com
Home alone: Couple accused of leaving 2-year-old in South Carolina apartment for NY trip
Home alone: Couple accused of leaving 2-year-old in South Carolina apartment for NY trip According to news outlets, a witness told police that Donald Gekonge had texted the managers, telling them he was in New York for business. (NCD)
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for runaway teen not seen in a week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Michael Gadsden, 16, was last seen November 15 in North Charleston. He is considered a runaway. Michael is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 140...
