Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Related
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors
Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
LI man indicted for threatening to shoot up synagogue after Penn Station arrest
A 21-year-old Long Island man was indicted on Wednesday for threatening to shoot up a synagogue, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
Police: Man suspected of attempted rape on subway
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman on the subway in Lower Manhattan. Investigators say the suspect took off his pants and underwear and attacked the 24-year-old woman, but she was able to get away. It happened around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday aboard a northbound 4 train. Police said the suspect took off when the train pulled into the Bowling Green station, where he then boarded a ferry to Staten Island. He's described as having dyed blond hair and a right eyebrow piercing. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
bronx.com
Help Identify An Arson Suspect
The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached surveillance photograph and video clip, who is wanted in connection to an arson, that occurred within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows.
bronx.com
Administration For Children’s Services Employee, Kinisha Barrett, 41, Arrested
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2028 hours, the following 41-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct / Transit District 1 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Kinisha Barrett. Administration For Children’s Services (ACS) Employee. Charges:. criminal possession of a...
After double-slashing on the NY subway, calls for vigilance and hate crime charges
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police continue to search for a man who they said slashed a woman in the face on the subway, and then when a good samaritan tried to intervene, the attacker slashed him, as well. The double slashing concerns some subway riders since the attacker fled, without being caught, as yet. […]
Gov. Hochul to detail action amid spike in hate crimes in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After authorities thwarted a planned attack on a New York City synagogue, there will be added protection at Jewish holy sites through Hanukkah, officials said. This year, there have already been 1,700 incidents targeting race, religion, and sexual orientation, police said. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be detailing the state’s plan to […]
fox5ny.com
Woman, good Samaritan slashed on L train: NYPD
NEW YORK - A woman and a good Samaritan were injured Tuesday night after an incident on a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday night. According to authorities, the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. as the L train was pulling into the 14th Street-Union Square station. A woman was arguing with...
pix11.com
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Shoppers hoping to score Black Friday bargains. So what Black Friday deals should you...
NYPD detective suspended amid federal probe
An NYPD detective was suspended amid a federal probe, officials said. Saul Delacruz, a member of the department’s Field Intelligence Unit, was suspended without pay on Tuesday. [ more › ]
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
Cops tout drug-and-gun arrest on the North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD touted on social media a major drug arrest on the North Shore of Staten Island. Field intelligence officers are credited with “getting illegal narcotics” and a gun off the streets of Staten Island in a post on the 120th Precinct’s Twitter feed.
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB
BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man dies of injuries days after being surrounded and assaulted on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was brutally assaulted in Harlem earlier this month. Authorities say that at 10:04 p.m. on Nov. 4, police responded to a 911...
norwoodnews.org
Pelham Parkway: Medical Examiner Rules August Death of Two People a Murder-Suicide
The City’s medical examiner has ruled the death of two people on Aug. 6 in the Pelham Parkway section of The Bronx as a murder-suicide. On Saturday, Aug. 6, at around 9.10 a.m., police from the 49th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an aided individual in front of 720 Pelham Parkway South.
2 SUBWAY ATTACKS IN ½ HOUR: Woman slashed at Union Sq., man stabbed at Herald Sq.
Three people were slashed or stabbed on Manhattan subway trains over the span of a half-hour Tuesday night, including a woman who was attacked by a man hurling anti-Muslim remarks, police said.
2 dead, 2 critically hurt in Thanksgiving morning apartment fire in the Bronx
Two people, a 20-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man have died. Two other women remain in critical condition.
Attacker hits victim in the head with beer bottle at Brooklyn subway station
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker bashed another man in the head with a beer bottle at a Brooklyn subway station early on Thanksgiving, police said. The 47-year-old victim was on the mezzanine level of the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station around 2:45 a.m. when he was attacked, officials said. An unidentified […]
bkreader.com
Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch
A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Comments / 0