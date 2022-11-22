NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman on the subway in Lower Manhattan. Investigators say the suspect took off his pants and underwear and attacked the 24-year-old woman, but she was able to get away. It happened around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday aboard a northbound 4 train. Police said the suspect took off when the train pulled into the Bowling Green station, where he then boarded a ferry to Staten Island. He's described as having dyed blond hair and a right eyebrow piercing. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO