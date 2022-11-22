ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors

Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man suspected of attempted rape on subway

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman on the subway in Lower Manhattan. Investigators say the suspect took off his pants and underwear and attacked the 24-year-old woman, but she was able to get away. It happened around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday aboard a northbound 4 train. Police said the suspect took off when the train pulled into the Bowling Green station, where he then boarded a ferry to Staten Island. He's described as having dyed blond hair and a right eyebrow piercing. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify An Arson Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached surveillance photograph and video clip, who is wanted in connection to an arson, that occurred within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Gov. Hochul to detail action amid spike in hate crimes in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After authorities thwarted a planned attack on a New York City synagogue, there will be added protection at Jewish holy sites through Hanukkah, officials said. This year, there have already been 1,700 incidents targeting race, religion, and sexual orientation, police said. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be detailing the state’s plan to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman, good Samaritan slashed on L train: NYPD

NEW YORK - A woman and a good Samaritan were injured Tuesday night after an incident on a subway train in Manhattan Tuesday night. According to authorities, the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. as the L train was pulling into the 14th Street-Union Square station. A woman was arguing with...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Shoppers hoping to score Black Friday bargains. So what Black Friday deals should you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB

BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Boy, 12, Beaten by a Stranger with a Crutch

A 12-year-old boy was randomly beaten with a crutch wielded by a stranger on a Brooklyn street, police said Tuesday. The child was walking alone, nearing the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday when a man in a black knit […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

