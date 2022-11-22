The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival returns next year
Tampa Bay's Collard Green Festival is making a comeback with vendors, prizes and plenty of collard-based snacks.
Located at the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum on 9th Avenue S and 22nd Street S in St. Petersburg, this event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18 and ends at 5 p.m. The festival is free to attend, and will feature plenty of food, activities for kids, an African drum circle and more.
There will be a collard green cook-off competition that guests can enter to see if they've got the best greens in town, and the grand prize if you win is $500 and bragging rights.
A 9 a.m. yoga session is on the agenda along with demos (live cooking, accessible agriculture, physical fitness), and a chance to sample smoothies and the 2022 high school collard green recipe winning dish. There will also be a family-friendly block party, celebrating Black History Month.
The KidsZone will feature face painting, tree climbing and games, so no one is missing out on the festivities.
Information about vendors and live music has not yet been released, so be sure to check out the Collard Green Festival Facebook page to find out more.[location-1]
Located at the Carter G. Woodson African American Museum on 9th Avenue S and 22nd Street S in St. Petersburg, this event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18 and ends at 5 p.m. The festival is free to attend, and will feature plenty of food, activities for kids, an African drum circle and more.
There will be a collard green cook-off competition that guests can enter to see if they've got the best greens in town, and the grand prize if you win is $500 and bragging rights.
A 9 a.m. yoga session is on the agenda along with demos (live cooking, accessible agriculture, physical fitness), and a chance to sample smoothies and the 2022 high school collard green recipe winning dish. There will also be a family-friendly block party, celebrating Black History Month.
The KidsZone will feature face painting, tree climbing and games, so no one is missing out on the festivities.
Information about vendors and live music has not yet been released, so be sure to check out the Collard Green Festival Facebook page to find out more.[location-1]
Comments / 3