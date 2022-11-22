ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

CN2 TODAY: Holiday Recipes Shared

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We step into the homes of CN2 News teammates to see what they will be serving on their Thanksgiving table this year. Also, we have the Humane Society of York County’s Pet of the Week.
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

WinterFest Entertainment Ushers in Christmas

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With 15 shows each night, and over 150 entertainers, Carowinds’ WinterFest has something everyone in the family can enjoy. CN2 talks with Ryan Allen the Director of Entertainment about the exciting entertainment you can expect this season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Local Veterans Honored at Golden Corral

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Golden Corral in Rock Hill recently partnered with the DAV (The Disabled American Veterans Organization) to give free dinners to all veterans. The 22nd Annual Military Appreciation Night, which took place nation wide, was held Monday Night. The event was put on...
ROCK HILL, SC
power98fm.com

Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas

Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...

