cn2.com
CN2 TODAY: Holiday Recipes Shared
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We step into the homes of CN2 News teammates to see what they will be serving on their Thanksgiving table this year. Also, we have the Humane Society of York County’s Pet of the Week.
cn2.com
WinterFest Eats and Treats is an Exciting Experience for your Taste Buds
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nothing brings family together at Christmas like good food and sweet treats. Click above to see what your taste buds can expect this season at WinterFest.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
cn2.com
WinterFest Entertainment Ushers in Christmas
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With 15 shows each night, and over 150 entertainers, Carowinds’ WinterFest has something everyone in the family can enjoy. CN2 talks with Ryan Allen the Director of Entertainment about the exciting entertainment you can expect this season.
cn2.com
Local Veterans Honored at Golden Corral
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Golden Corral in Rock Hill recently partnered with the DAV (The Disabled American Veterans Organization) to give free dinners to all veterans. The 22nd Annual Military Appreciation Night, which took place nation wide, was held Monday Night. The event was put on...
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
power98fm.com
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
WBTV
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Native Shot Nine Times During Club Q Shooting Has A Message For His Hometown
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Barrett Hudson can’t escape the memories of last weekend. He was at Club Q when a gunman opened fire inside the gay night club. Hudson remains in a hospital bed in Colorado. “He had the A.R. 15 and he pointed it at this dude,”...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
Woman hurt when bullets fly into her home in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother in Rock Hill is hurt and on edge after someone fired at her home more than 30 times early Tuesday morning. The victim says one of those bullets came dangerously close to her and her three children, and now Rock Hill detectives are working to try and solve the case.
Charlotte native shot 7 times during Club Q massacre in Colorado
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Warning: Story contains graphic details) Five people were killed and 25 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend, police said. The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing five murder charges and five charges...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Thanksgiving Meal Prep Brings Back Sweet Memories for Renee and her Sister Rebecca
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Renee joins her sister Rebecca Thomas as they share their Traditional Dressing and Oatmeal Cookies that has been shared for generations.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
Hundreds have died on NC streets; family pushing for change
There were a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park Sunday. From children to adults, each pair represented a person who died on area roadways.
‘So angry’: Charlotte woman wants change after friend hurt in Colorado mass shooting
CHARLOTTE — As the nation comes to terms with the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend, we’re learning more about its connection to Charlotte. Five people were killed and 25 others were hurt at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. WXLV, an ABC...
FOX Carolina
Same day, same place: Upstate family holds triple wedding for sisters
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s already stressful enough putting on one wedding but how about three on the same day in the same place?. Three sisters in the Upstate were all married at the same time on Oct. 22 in their hometown of Spartanburg. Darlene Skinner, Anna Hall...
