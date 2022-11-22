The 'Curtin' closes: Preservation Parks says goodbye to its executive director

Tom Curtin decided it was time to walk off into the sunset.

Or perhaps more accurately, hike off, as the Preservation Parks executive director has announced he plans to retire in March of next year.

Curtin joined Preservation Parks in 2014. He previously worked with Geauga Park District and Lake Metroparks, both in northeast Ohio.

“It was a good fit from a philosophical and practical perspective,” Curtin said of joining Preservation Parks. “It was and is a growing district and there were lots of opportunities to contribute to that growth.”

Land acquisition and increasing awareness of the parks are two things Curtin has focused on during his tenure in Delaware County.

The park district has grown by more than 800 acres in eight years. Curtin has overseen the opening of Hickory Woods Park and Sycamore Run Park, the expansion of the Ohio to Erie Trail within the county, the building of the aviary at Deer Haven Park and multiple park-improvement projects.

He has also directed the land acquisition for an early development of McCammon Creek Park, which is not yet open.

Additionally, Curtin was instrumental in creating the Preservation Parks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that supports park projects. During Curtin’s tenure, county voters have approved a 2017 10-year levy and a 2021 land acquisition and park-improvement levy.

“Working with landowners who have wanted to see their property continue as green space has been rewarding, and we’ve had great support from county leaders and from residents of the county,” Curtin said. “I’m incredibly grateful for that support. It’s exciting to then fulfill promises you’ve made.”

Curtin said he believes increased parkland and commercial and residential development in the county go hand-in-hand, rather than being at odds.

“We’re helping preserve that land not only for the current residents, but also the future residents of Delaware County,” he said.

Curtin said he and his wife plan to return to northeast Ohio, where both have family. He said he expects to continue to be involved in parks in some way, perhaps as a volunteer, but at least as an advocate.

Preservation Parks has undertaken a search for its next executive director, Beth McCollam, marketing and communications manager, said.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Dec. 2 with the intent of making an offer by the end of January, she said.

@ThisWeekNews