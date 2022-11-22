ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Elves to roam Elkins promoting holiday events

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. – To kick off a series of fun holiday events, the town of Elkins has elected to become the town of Elfkins during the month of December.

From Dec. 2-24, several holiday events and activities will be held by the community and promoted by members of The Old Brick Playhouse theater who will regularly visit various locations throughout town dressed as elves.

An elf from Old Brick Playhouse (OBP Photo)

The Old Brick Playhouse will also be holding Frosty’s Night In, an immersive family event that includes a a sing-a-long production of Frosty the Snowman, a visit with Santa, winter carnival games, yuletide treats, a snowball battle and puppet friends from the talented artists at Old Brick Playhouse, including Artist-in-Residence, Jacob Currence.

What Black Friday deals are people in West Virginia looking for?

Frosty’s Night In will hold performances on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m., and two shows on Nov. 10-11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $30.

“We wanted to offer families something different this holiday season,” said Old Brick Playhouse executive director Missy Armentrout McCollam, “and we wanted to highlight the Frosty the Snowman theme song whose lyrics were written by Walter E. Rollins, raised in Keyser, W.Va.”

You can reserve your tickets at obpfrostynight.eventbrite.com .

