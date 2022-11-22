Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
How To Evolve Dunsparce Into Dundunsparce In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
A Dunsparce evolution finally exists, though how to get Dundunsparce in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet isn’t the clearest process if you don’t already know what you’re doing. The hardest part, however, is actually finding Dunsparce in Paldea. They’re technically common across most of the region, but a quirk in their nature means getting close enough to capture one takes some extra work.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Shiny Hunters Unearth Two Useful New Exploits
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first week of release has been plagued with bugs, glitches, and performance issues--some frustrating, some fun, and others proving useful to creative players. Two new exploits have been discovered that maximize a player's chance of encountering shiny Pokemon--one that allows you to duplicate a shiny spawn, another that increases the chances of a shiny spawning.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Sold Over 10 Million Units Within Three Days Of Release
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has had a fantastic launch, and it's sold a record-setting amount. According to Nintendo, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold over 10 million units worldwide in just three days after its release on November 18. This is the most copies sold worldwide in three days ever...
Gamespot
For Some Pokemon Fans, Scarlet And Violet Are The Latest In A String Of Disappointments
Pokemon is many things to many people: a game series that spawned an entire genre, a mammoth media franchise enjoyed by all ages, and a symbol of innocent fun in a world obsessed with violence and strife. However, while it's no secret that Pokemon is a massive money-maker for Nintendo, it's also become a symbol of the company's latent conservatism and unwillingness to adapt to modern trends. Now, with the controversial release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon fans are wondering what it'll take for the series to finally get the overhaul that they feel so desperately needs. Others wonder if such an overhaul is even possible at all.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Will Finally Let You Acquire Specific Cards You Want
Marvel Snap is an excellent card battler, but if there's one complaint that's come up time and time again from the community, it's that you can't just acquire a specific card missing from your collection. This is especially problematic if you're just one card short of a powerhouse deck, and Second Dinner has announced plans to address that in the next game patch.
Gamespot
How To Get Magic Essence In Frozen Flame
There are dozens upon dozens of resources out in the world of Frozen Flame. While most of these might seem insignificant to start with, you will slowly realize that you need a majority of the items that you come across--some of them especially. In the game's early access period, players...
Gamespot
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
Gamespot
Get A Free Metroidvania On GOG For A Limited Time
GOG is giving away a free PC game, Narita Boy, for a 48-hour period. It's available now until November 25 on 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. To claim a free copy, head to the link above, click on "go to giveaway," and select "add to library." You need...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Best Tips For Beginners
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live with the new Al Mazrah map. Sometimes scoring a win in battle royale can be a real struggle, but here we provide twelve tips to help you find success and work towards achieving a victory on Al Mazrah. Adjust your game settings. One...
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Nihilego Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Nihilego is coming back to Pokemon Go Gyms near you for a rotation in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast is the headliner of Pokemon Go’s new “Astral Eclipse” event. We don’t know much about this new event other than the headlining raid bosses. Nihilego raid...
Gamespot
Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.
How to Evolve Gimmighoul Into Gholdengo
Evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in "Pokemon Scarlet and Violet" will take a bit of work, but it's well worth doing in the end.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok (Probably) Won't Get DLC, Just Like The First Game
God of War fans hoping to see Ragnarok add some post-launch DLC are probably out of luck. Game director Eric Williams told Kinda Funny that fans should not hold out hope for extra content. "I don't know, man, that game is big," Williams said, as reported by Eurogamer. "I think...
Gamespot
Save Up To $20 At Amazon With Spin And Win Promo, Here's How
As part of its Black Friday sales bonanza, Amazon has launched a new "Spin & Win" promotion where shoppers can virtually spin a dial in the Amazon app for a chance to win up to $20 off their next purchase. The prizes include $5, $10, or $20 off a purchase...
Gamespot
Evil West Official Launch Trailer
A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to ultimately defeat the supernatural hordes.
Gamespot
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Gamespot
EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
Buckle up, pilots; legendary loot awaits in the hotly anticipated EVERSPACE 2 Fall Update “Ancient Rifts”! It’s our final Early Access update, adding a sliver of endgame content, legendary items, new missions, ship models, enemies, gear, and much more. This is also your last chance to provide any feedback before the v1.0 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation drops in Q1/Q2 2023.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Patch Notes: Armor Buff, Menu Fixes
Call of Duty's latest patch is here, and as usual, it impacts both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale Warzone 2.0. The patch decreases the power of armor-piercing ammunition and revamps some of the game's menus to make things easier to navigate. As a whole,...
Gamespot
Steam Autumn Sale - Best Steam Deck Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Steam Autumn Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on PC games through November 29. Many Steam Deck-verified and playable games are included in the catalog, making this a great time to add a few new titles to your portable library.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Notches 25 Million Players In Less Than A Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just a few days, but the free-to-play battle royale game has already managed some big numbers. As revealed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account, over 25 million players played Warzone 2.0 in its first five days of existence. That's a lot of gulag time.
Comments / 0