Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Gamespot
Get An Xbox Series X For $400 Or Series S For $200 On Instagram Right Now
The official Microsoft Store on Instagram is currently selling the latest Xbox consoles for a wicked low price. The company's store page on Instagram has the Series X marked down to $400 and the Series S discounted to $200 as part of a special offer that you may or may not qualify for.
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Black Friday laptop deals live blog: the best Black Friday deals on Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and more
Welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. We're now approaching Black Friday itself (only one more sleep, kids), but we're already seeing some very enticing offers on laptops from Dell, Razer, ASUS, Apple and Microsoft. Several retailers have jumped in with early Black Friday sales, so we'll be keeping an eye on the most exciting laptop deals live right now. With the fast-shifting nature of Black Friday stock and deals, it can be hard to keep up, so we want to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Best Buy Black Friday ad 2022: Deals on iPhone 14, AirPods, TVs, more
After the Target Black Friday ad, Best Buy posted its Black Friday 2022 ad online. In the process, the retailer revealed hundreds of exciting deals that will be available online and in stores this week through Friday. Many discounts are available immediately and will run through the end of the day on November 26th.
ZDNet
The 31 best Black Friday tablet deals on iPad, Fire HD, Kindle, and more
Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. Electronics are one of the most popular products during Black Friday since...
Gamespot
Save Big On The Official PS5 DualSense Charger Before Black Friday
If you just got your PS5 and don't want to charge your controllers via the system itself, then we have the deal for you. Amazon is currently offering the official DualSense Charging Station for $22, a nice early Black Friday savings just in time for the holidays. The PlayStation DualSense...
Gamespot
You Can Get An Entire Year Of Paramount Plus For Half Off Right Now For Black Friday
Paramount+ is available for 50% off right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning you can get a whole year's worth of streaming for an incredibly reasonable price. Typically an entire year of the ad-free Premium plan Paramount+ will set you back $99 for the whole 12 months, but with this latest promotion, it will only cost you $50. And if you think you can live with the ads, then you can opt for the lower-tier Essential plan instead, which is going for just $25 for the whole year. It sure sounds like a lot of bang for not much buck.
Woonsocket Call
Verizon iPhone Black Friday Deals (2022): Early Apple iPhone 14, 13, SE, 12, 11, XR & XS Savings Highlighted by Retail Egg
The best early Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday, including the latest Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max & 14 Plus deals. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2022 / Black Friday deals experts are rounding-up the top early Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday, including savings on Apple iPhone 13 (Pro, Pro Max, mini), iPhone 12 (Pro, Pro Max, mini), iPhone SE & more iPhones. View the best deals using the links below.
Gamespot
Get Xbox Elite Series 2 Controllers For $50 Off At Newegg
There's lots of Xbox controller deals happening on Black Friday, and here's one more. Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controllers are $130 instead of $180 over at Newegg. To get the deal, customers must use the BFFDAY22 when checking out. This is a pretty good deal for Xbox Elite Series...
Gamespot
Save Up To $20 At Amazon With Spin And Win Promo, Here's How
As part of its Black Friday sales bonanza, Amazon has launched a new "Spin & Win" promotion where shoppers can virtually spin a dial in the Amazon app for a chance to win up to $20 off their next purchase. The prizes include $5, $10, or $20 off a purchase...
Gamespot
Get One Of The Best Gaming Headsets At A Massive Discount
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless headset is only $100 right now instead of $180. This is a great deal, and it's available at both Amazon and Best Buy. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless is one of the best headsets in its price range. The headset design is sleek and unobtrusive--a boon for those who also want to use the headset for work on Zoom calls and want something lowkey. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro's battery also lasts for 24 hours, and the mic is detachable.
Gamespot
Black Friday Deal: Save $800 On High-End Razer Gaming Laptop
Razer Blade 14" Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is currently on sale for $2,000, down from $2,800, at Amazon for Black Friday. This is definitely a high-end gaming laptop. There are cheaper options for those who want to do casual on-the-go gaming, but as a splurge option for heavy duty gaming--Razer's 14" gaming laptop with RTX 3080 is a great option.
Gamespot
Get Sony's Bluetooth Earbuds For A Nice Discount
Amazon's early Black Friday deals are available now, and if you're looking for some new Bluetooth wireless earbuds, we've got a deal for you to consider. The online retail giant is now selling the Sony WF-CF500 wireless earbud headphones for $58. That's a nice discount from the $100 list price.
Gamespot
Samsung SD Card Deal Lets You Load Up Your Nintendo Switch For Cheap
The Nintendo Switch doesn't come with much internal storage space, making a third-party microSD card more of a necessity than an option. Luckily, thanks to Black Friday deals, you can currently save a lot of money on high-capacity microSD cards that are perfect for Nintendo Switch. A 512GB Samsung card is only $45, down almost 50% from its standard price.
Gamespot
Get An Awesome Pro-Style Xbox Controller For Only $50
It's always handy to have a wired controller on standby, and for Black Friday, you can grab a great backup peripheral that also has a competitive edge to it. The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 for Xbox Series X|S normally sells for $90, but at Amazon, it's available for just $50.
Gamespot
Dying Light 2 Is Just $20 At Walmart Right Now
Though Dying Light 2 has had a few big discounts since launch back in February, this week's deal on Dying Light 2 is most likely the best price you'll see for the game during Black Friday. At Walmart, you can grab Dying Light 2 for just $20 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
