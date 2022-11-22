ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Whiskey Riff

Girl Prepping Her Family’s Thanksgiving Turkey Hilariously Mistakes The Neck For A “Turkey Pecker”

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means one thing… Turkey dicks. No, seriously… Every year countless kids try to do their best to help out with the meal prep and every year, someone inevitably pulls the neck out of the turkey and immediately thinks the worst. And if mom and dad have a sense of humor, they’re going to run with it. Or in this girl’s case, your family straight up tells you it’s a “turkey pecker.” “Mom, […] The post Girl Prepping Her Family’s Thanksgiving Turkey Hilariously Mistakes The Neck For A “Turkey Pecker” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NBC News

Viral 'Corn Kid' shares Thanksgiving plans

The biggest thing to happen to corn since the advent of popcorn is the viral sensation of the “Corn Kid.” Since it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without corn, NBC News’ Tom Llamas spoke to the young boy about his newfound fame, his love for the kernels, and what his plans are for the holidays. Nov. 24, 2022.
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House

Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
The Independent

‘Baby Holly’ missing for 40 years is reunited with family

A woman who vanished in mysterious circumstances after her parents were murdered in Texas more than 40 years ago has been reunited with her biological relatives.Holly Miller, known as “Baby Holly”, was left at a church in Arizona after her parents’ murder in a wooded area outside Houston in 1981 and later adopted.Her biological parents Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr were only identified in 2021 through a genealogy database. Ms Miller was tracked by a specialist cold case unit and discovered to be a mother of five living in Oklahoma in June.This week, she...
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Mary Duncan

“I’ll give it to the maid,” Sister-in-law scoffs at her expensive birthday gift, mortifies giver

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Alison was very close to her brother, Chris, when they were growing up. This is because they didn’t have the greatest family life. Their parents both worked all the time and when their father wasn’t working he was sitting in his recliner in front of the TV, yelling at the news while he drank beer after beer… and then started yelling at his kids.
Salon

Roasting a turkey is the worst part of Thanksgiving — so do this instead

Let's be real here: Roasting a turkey is factually the worst part of preparing a Thanksgiving meal, especially if you are cooking for a crowd. Once I hit adulthood and absorbed the bulk of holiday cooking responsibilities — a natural byproduct of working in food, I think — every November, I found myself increasingly resentful of what was essentially a stupid 16-pound winged ice cube sitting in my freezer waiting to be thawed.
