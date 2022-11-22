*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Alison was very close to her brother, Chris, when they were growing up. This is because they didn’t have the greatest family life. Their parents both worked all the time and when their father wasn’t working he was sitting in his recliner in front of the TV, yelling at the news while he drank beer after beer… and then started yelling at his kids.

