Read full article on original website
Related
wyso.org
Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future
This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
wyso.org
Analysis: Should earning 59% of Ohioans' votes be considered a loss? Frank LaRose thinks so
Imagine for a moment that there was an Ohio constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot earlier this month that would have codified Roe v. Wade and restored women's right to abortion in Ohio. And imagine, for the sake of argument, that 59% of Ohio voters cast ballots in favor of...
wyso.org
Ohio leaders encouraging people to consider adoption during Thanksgiving celebrations
Ohio is launching a campaign to raise awareness about adoption with the hope that families will take time over the holiday weekend to have some important conversations and consider the possibility of adopting a child. Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said raising awareness...
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: November 22, 2022
WYSO Daily News Update: November 22, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Constitutional amendment opponents: A collection of voter rights and community organizations is calling on lawmakers to reject bills in the House and Senate that would change Ohio’s elections laws. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports. ODOT salt: In...
wyso.org
Dayton advocacy groups push support for trafficking survivors
Advocacy groups in Ohio continue to push for human trafficking legislation. Two new state bills would expand expungement provisions for survivors. On Wednesday, The University of Dayton Center for Human Rights and Abolition Ohio joined over 50 anti-human trafficking advocates to testify for two bills in the Ohio State House and Senate .
wyso.org
The Big Burn podcast explores the history and state of wildfire management today
These days, it is easy to feel like the world is burning all around us, like, literally here in California, where in the past decade, eight of the state's 10 biggest wildfires on record have burned. But there's actually a lot that we can do about that. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1:...
wyso.org
Morning news brief
Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate.
Comments / 0