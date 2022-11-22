ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future

This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
WYSO Daily News Update: November 22, 2022

WYSO Daily News Update: November 22, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Constitutional amendment opponents: A collection of voter rights and community organizations is calling on lawmakers to reject bills in the House and Senate that would change Ohio’s elections laws. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports. ODOT salt: In...
Dayton advocacy groups push support for trafficking survivors

Advocacy groups in Ohio continue to push for human trafficking legislation. Two new state bills would expand expungement provisions for survivors. On Wednesday, The University of Dayton Center for Human Rights and Abolition Ohio joined over 50 anti-human trafficking advocates to testify for two bills in the Ohio State House and Senate .
Morning news brief

Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate.
