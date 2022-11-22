Read full article on original website
Driver, 79, charged in Fair Oaks crash that killed motorcyclist
A 79-year-old driver who crashed into a motorcyclist in Fair Oaks last month, resulting in the biker’s death, is now facing criminal charges. Detectives have determined that Fairfax resident Mazher Rajput did not yield to a 2018 Yamaha MT07 motorcycle when attempting to turn left from West Ox Road onto Ox Hill Road on Oct. 25, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release yesterday.
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
Shooting at Prince George's County strip mall leaves four injured
Prince George's County detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at a strip mall on Wednesday evening.
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
Driver charged after fatal October crash in Fairfax
A Fairfax man has been charged after police say he caused a three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
Gold gun, gold getaway car: 2 arrested after armed robbery at Bethesda Row Apple store
A Prince George’s County, Maryland, woman has been arrested in connection with an October armed robbery at an Apple store in Bethesda Row. Brianna Zigler, 27, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the second suspect in the armed robbery, according to Montgomery County police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, of Capitol Heights, was arrested earlier this month, according to police.
Drunk driver caused deadly wrong-way crash on I-97 in Anne Arundel County: police
MILLERSVILLE, Md. - Police say a drunk driver caused a wrong-way crash that left a person dead over the weekend in Anne Arundel County. Authorities say 30-year-old Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni was impaired when she drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 97 near Route 32 Saturday around 12:45 a.m.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 10-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Aiden Niko Offutt, a missing 10-year-old from Montgomery Village. Offutt was last seen on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., in the 19600 block of Sparr Spring Road in Montgomery Village.
Man stopped for theft charged in restaurant burglaries in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A call about a theft at Walmart led police to the person they say burglarized two restaurants in the span of five days. One of the restaurants was hit three times. The Fairfax County Police Department said officers arrested Eliasar Mardiel Flores, 20, of Alexandria on Nov. 19. […]
Bowie Man Dead, Woman Charged With Negligent Homicide Following Wrong-Way Crash: Police
One man was killed in a five-car chain-reaction crash that played out on I-97 in Maryland over the weekend when an allegedly impaired woman kicked off a series of events that took the man’s life, state police say. Annapolis resident Brian Mahaney, 68, was the single fatality in a...
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
Teen, Minors Busted For Attempted Audi Carjacking At Silver Spring Grocery Store: Police
The owner of an Audi was able to fight off a teen and two minors who viciously beat him outside a Maryland grocery store before the trio was ultimately apprehended by police in Montgomery County, officials announced. Washington, DC resident Kaiyon Denell Porter, and two juvenile suspects are facing charges...
10-year-old boy missing in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 10-year-old boy is missing on Thanksgiving and police are asking for the public's help to find him. Police in Montgomery County are searching for Aiden Niko Offutt. They say he was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 8 p.m. in the 19600 block of Sparr Spring Road in Montgomery Village.
Virginia man accused of stabbing, setting woman on fire will face grand jury, judge decides
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — New details in a gruesome murder case in Virginia came out in a Fairfax County courtroom on Tuesday. The case of Richard Montano, a man accused of stabbing and then setting a mother of two on fire, is now headed for a grand jury after a Fairfax County judge […]
Manassas police looking for wanted fugitives
Police in Manassas are trying to find two wanted fugitives.
'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned
BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Larceny suspect hit by SUV while running from police in Prince William
When the officers approached the man, he ran away from them towards Sudley Road. The man ran across the eastbound lanes of Sudley Road and while on his way across the westbound lanes, he was hit by a 2012 Infiniti QX65.
