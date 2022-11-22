Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Chief approved to dispose of surplus items to local VFDs in need
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes requested the approval of the disposition of Bedford Fire Department surplus equipment to Volunteer Fire Departments in Lawrence County. The department has been upgrading equipment and materials over the past couple of years, and finds itself with additional items no longer in...
wbiw.com
Grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Daviess County Community Paramedic Program
DAVIESS CO. The Daviess County Community Foundation has received a $40,000 grant for the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation through its 2023 Community Good Grants program. The grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Community Paramedic Program. The Community Paramedic Program closes the gap by expanding the role of EMS personnel. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
wfhb.org
Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
wbiw.com
Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday
BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
wbiw.com
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 30 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, November 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Bryan Park neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 30 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
bcdemocrat.com
‘WE WILL EVALUATE’: Proposed referendum fails on ballot, residents speak on voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’
“Shall Brown County Schools increase property taxes paid to the school corporation?”. The majority of Brown County voters answered that question by voting “no” in the general election. There were 2,694 voters in favor of the proposed operating referendum and 3,027 voted against it. Now Brown County Schools...
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
vincennespbs.org
Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations
Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 22, 2022
2:42 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 5:30 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 6:06 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 700 block of J Street. 6:20 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 800 block of Limestone Run Road. 6:40 a.m. Medical emergency in...
bcdemocrat.com
DNR: At least 100 acres involved in state park in woods fire; Multiple agencies respond to park, separate house fire over weekend
Local fire departments and Indiana Department of Natural Resources joined forces to fight a woods fire in Brown County State Park over the weekend. On Nov. 20 a woods fire started in the eastern part of the state park and as of Nov. 21, a cause was still unknown and DNR personnel were still working to control the damage.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
wslmradio.com
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
bsquarebulletin.com
Johnson’s Creamery: No new alley means no swap, but council’s vacation stands, project can proceed
On the list of Bloomington public rights-of-way there is no longer an east-west alley cutting across the former Johnson’s Creamery parcel off 7th Street and The B-Line Trail. The city council took care of that when it voted 8–1 to grant a request from Peerless Development to vacate the...
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
