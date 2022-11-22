ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

wbiw.com

Grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Daviess County Community Paramedic Program

DAVIESS CO. The Daviess County Community Foundation has received a $40,000 grant for the Daviess Community Hospital Foundation through its 2023 Community Good Grants program. The grant will be used to purchase an SUV for the Community Paramedic Program. The Community Paramedic Program closes the gap by expanding the role of EMS personnel. It allows paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to operate in expanded roles by assisting with public health and primary healthcare and preventive services to underserved populations in the community. The goals are to improve access to care and to avoid duplicating existing services.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wfhb.org

Ongoing complications with rezoning potential new jail leaves little hope

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:08 — 5.7MB) The complex issues with Monroe County’s current jail, and the task of building a new jail has been looming over county officials’ heads for several years now. A criminal justice and incarceration study was commissioned by...
wbiw.com

Officer sworn in during Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday

BEDFORD – Hard work and determination culminated in a dream come true for the newest member of the Bedford Police Department, as Landon Jones was officially sworn in Monday during the Bedford Board of Works meeting. Landon has worked for the Bedford Police Department as a Dispatcher since February...
BEDFORD, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes

BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local Recycling Center Explains Their Operations

Recycling can sometimes be confusing. At Knox County Recycling, they want to make it easier for you. Michelle Smith, the Executive Director at Knox County Recycling, has been working hard to get their new location up and running. They are now located at 812 S 17th Street in Vincennes. Smith...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 22, 2022

2:42 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 5:30 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 6:06 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 700 block of J Street. 6:20 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 800 block of Limestone Run Road. 6:40 a.m. Medical emergency in...
BEDFORD, IN
bcdemocrat.com

DNR: At least 100 acres involved in state park in woods fire; Multiple agencies respond to park, separate house fire over weekend

Local fire departments and Indiana Department of Natural Resources joined forces to fight a woods fire in Brown County State Park over the weekend. On Nov. 20 a woods fire started in the eastern part of the state park and as of Nov. 21, a cause was still unknown and DNR personnel were still working to control the damage.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County

A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN

