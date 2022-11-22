First Responders Called To 'Obvious Explosion' Involving Several Maryland Homes: Fire Union

At least three people are injured following an apparent explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood, authorities say.

Officials were called to the explosion in the 1100 block of Bayard Street the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to Baltimore Fire representatives.

The home was occupied at the time of the explosion. Two people are in critical condition and one is in serious condition following the incident.

The explosion allegedly involved several homes in the area, and a second alarm was requested.

This incident comes only days after an explosion in Gaithersburg.

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.