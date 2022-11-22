ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Groups put forth new litigation efforts to block Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, a new is underway to block Oregon's new gun control law. The Oregon Firearms Federation, The Sherman County Sheriff's Department, and a gun shop owner filed a motion to a federal judge to prevent the voter-approved Measure 114 from going into effect on Dec. 8.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
theclackamasprint.net

Death at CCC TriMet Center

A man was found dead on the main campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City Monday. According to the Oregon City Police Department, an officer performing a routine patrol at the TriMet transit center on campus discovered the body of a 58-year-old male on one of the bus benches around 5 a.m.
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

426,000 Oregon households will receive $70 million in extra food benefits

SALEM, Ore. — Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get bonus emergency benefits in December, with the allocated funds totaling almost $70 million. The federal government has approved emergency benefit allotments every month since March 2020. This gave SNAP recipients additional support during the...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Portland’s Mayor Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stands by his decision to defund police more than two years ago…even as he brags today about the city hiring new officers. Wheeler admits that during his six years as Mayor ”conditions have deteriorated” and he says accepts responsibility for “all of that”.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Homeless-to-housing efforts a logistical nightmare for Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say they've placed thousands of people into housing, thanks to the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, but what happens after they move in and unpack their boxes? One Portland man, David Obele, says he was set up to fail. "It's horrible. It's unbelievably...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salt & Straw considers moving headquarters due to SE Portland crime

Salt & Straw’s co-founder said the iconic Portland ice cream maker is considering moving its headquarters out of Portland, citing safety concerns in the city. Twice in the past week Salt & Straw has had to shut down its manufacturing building on Southeast 3rd Avenue, which they call the “central kitchen,” due to crime.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Providence St. Vincent initiates crisis care standards as RSV cases overwhelm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Providence St. Vincent has initiated its crisis standards of care for its baby and child patients, joining the rapidly-growing list of hospitals facing overwhelming numbers of RSV cases. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a virus that causes infection in the respiratory tract. Its severest symptoms...
PORTLAND, OR

