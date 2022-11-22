Read full article on original website
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Alaska Airlines donates aircraft to Portland Community College's aviation programs
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KATU) — Aviation students at Portland Community College are flying high after the school became the recipient of an airplane from Alaska and Horizon Airlines. The airliner, a Bombardier Q400, will be used by students in the Aviation Science (AVS) and Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) programs. Archie...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
KATU.com
Groups put forth new litigation efforts to block Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, a new is underway to block Oregon's new gun control law. The Oregon Firearms Federation, The Sherman County Sheriff's Department, and a gun shop owner filed a motion to a federal judge to prevent the voter-approved Measure 114 from going into effect on Dec. 8.
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
theclackamasprint.net
Death at CCC TriMet Center
A man was found dead on the main campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City Monday. According to the Oregon City Police Department, an officer performing a routine patrol at the TriMet transit center on campus discovered the body of a 58-year-old male on one of the bus benches around 5 a.m.
KATU.com
Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
KATU.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
KATU.com
Sunshine Division says record number of people asking for food, donations needed
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sunshine Division is sounding the alarm ahead of the holidays. They say need is at an all-time high this year, and inflation is hitting everyone hard, not just people in need. KATU News talked with Executive Director Kyle Camberg and he says a record 1,100...
Southern Oregon Democrat said no to big political donors. They helped fund his victory anyway
Democratic state Sen. Jeff Golden of Ashland is among the Oregon Legislature’s most vocal proponents of campaign contribution limits, a priority he has so far failed to get through the Legislature despite Democrats’ hold on both chambers. For two election cycles, Golden has made a point of refusing...
KATU.com
Gas prices continue to fall; Oregon see's fifth largest weekly drop in U.S.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices continue to fall across Oregon. The average price for a gallon of regular dropped 17 cents to $4.60. AAA says it is the fifth-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation. The national average comes in at $3.64 a gallon. According to GasBuddy.com,...
KATU.com
426,000 Oregon households will receive $70 million in extra food benefits
SALEM, Ore. — Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get bonus emergency benefits in December, with the allocated funds totaling almost $70 million. The federal government has approved emergency benefit allotments every month since March 2020. This gave SNAP recipients additional support during the...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
KATU.com
New Oregon Historical Society exhibit features four horses from Jantzen Beach Carousel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Parts of the Jantzen Beach Carousel are back on display, thanks to Restore Oregon and the Oregon Historical Society, for the first time in over a decade. Four of the original horses will be on display for an exhibit at the Oregon Historical Society. Two of...
Salt & Straw co-founder says ‘I can’t stay here’ if Portland HQ employees aren’t safe
Portland’s iconic ice cream business Salt & Straw may move its headquarters from Southeast Portland out of state, owing to frustration with crime, drugs and street camping, said co-founder Kim Malek on Wednesday. That’s if Portland and Multnomah County leaders can’t help the company address the issues that are plaguing its operations.
KXL
Portland’s Mayor Leaves A Lot To Be Desired
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler stands by his decision to defund police more than two years ago…even as he brags today about the city hiring new officers. Wheeler admits that during his six years as Mayor ”conditions have deteriorated” and he says accepts responsibility for “all of that”.
KATU.com
Homeless-to-housing efforts a logistical nightmare for Portland man
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County officials say they've placed thousands of people into housing, thanks to the Metro Supportive Housing Services Measure, but what happens after they move in and unpack their boxes? One Portland man, David Obele, says he was set up to fail. "It's horrible. It's unbelievably...
KATU.com
Salt & Straw considers moving headquarters due to SE Portland crime
Salt & Straw’s co-founder said the iconic Portland ice cream maker is considering moving its headquarters out of Portland, citing safety concerns in the city. Twice in the past week Salt & Straw has had to shut down its manufacturing building on Southeast 3rd Avenue, which they call the “central kitchen,” due to crime.
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
KATU.com
SEASON OF GIVING | MEET OUR PARTNERS
This holiday season, give back to local organizations that help make our community great in the greater Portland-Vancouver area!
KATU.com
Providence St. Vincent initiates crisis care standards as RSV cases overwhelm
PORTLAND, Ore. — Providence St. Vincent has initiated its crisis standards of care for its baby and child patients, joining the rapidly-growing list of hospitals facing overwhelming numbers of RSV cases. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a virus that causes infection in the respiratory tract. Its severest symptoms...
