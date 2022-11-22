ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'

And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
DoYouRemember?

Ken Jennings Made A Big Mistake While Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has been sharing hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik this year, after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in 2020. While Ken has been doing a great job as host and many fans enjoy watching him transition from champion to host of the game show, he is still human. In a recent episode, he made a big mistake.
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Fans Slam Players After Tournament of Champions Question Stumps All 3

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions continued last night, and one question in particular stumped all three players - much to the disappointment of fans. Amy Schneider, Tyler Rhode, and Maureen O'Neil competed in the first semi-finals game of the tournament, with Schneider handily coasting to victory by the time the game ended. To the surprise of many fans, though, all three champions missed a $1,200 clue in the "3-Named People" category.
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Show’s Writers As Sam Buttrey Loses Controversial TOC Game 3

Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions continued on Wednesday (November 16) night as Andrew He won his second game of the week, leaving him just one victory away from claiming the TOC crown. However, many fans believe Sam Buttrey was robbed. Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Professors’ Tournament winner Buttrey led with...
Deadline

‘Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions’ Crowns Winner With A $250K Prize

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions has ended and after six games the winner was crowned. Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, won the tournament beating Andrew He and Sam Buttrey. “I feel amazing,” Schneider said after her win. “Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like ‘I’m on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,’ and that was crazy. And I won! It’s a great feeling.” Schneider was the first to win three games against He, a software developer from San Francisco, who won two finals games, and Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research...
Mic

All hail Jeopardy! GOAT, Amy Schneider

It’s official: Amy Schneider has made Jeopardy! history once more with her latest achievement. The former software engineer, now writer, is the first out trans person to compete in and win the show’s annual “Tournament of Champions.”. ​​“I feel amazing,” Schneider said after her win, a grand...

