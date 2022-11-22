Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions has ended and after six games the winner was crowned. Amy Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, won the tournament beating Andrew He and Sam Buttrey. “I feel amazing,” Schneider said after her win. “Earlier in the finals, I had this sudden moment of seeing myself and being like ‘I’m on stage in the Tournament of Champions finals,’ and that was crazy. And I won! It’s a great feeling.” Schneider was the first to win three games against He, a software developer from San Francisco, who won two finals games, and Buttrey, an associate professor of operations research...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO