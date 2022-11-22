ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
MAINE STATE
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week

The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
INDIANA STATE
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
watchers.news

Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.

There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
natureworldnews.com

Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California

Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy