AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm
A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
watchers.news
Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.
There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
KOMO News
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
1st winter storm of the season hits four states
The first winter storm of the season arrived in four states on Thursday, bringing with it 50 mile-per-hour winds and as much as two-feet of snow.
natureworldnews.com
Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California
Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
