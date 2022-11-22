ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Entertainment

Julie Chrisley Seen In 1st Photos At Nashville Mansion One Day After Getting 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley stepped out in the hours following her bombshell sentence of seven years behind bars, and the Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, appeared to fully bear the weight of the news. In photos, which you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, Julie looked both exhausted and frightened as she looked over her shoulder while walking outside her palatial home in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, November 22. Julie wore a grey, long sleeved lounge suit and her shoulder length hair was straight.
Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Daughter Is 'Suicidal' Over Her & Husband Todd's Prison Sentences

Julie Chrisley made a shocking admission in court as a last ditch attempt to avoid prison time. Prior to the Chrisley Knows Best star and her husband, Todd Chrisley, being sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars, the matriarch admitted to US District Judge Eleanor Ross that their adopted 10-year-old daughter, Chloe, has been "suicidal" over the thought of being separated from them.“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told the judge in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom on Monday, November 21, where she was...
Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Will Serve Majority of Prison Sentences in 'Camp Environment': Expert

On Monday, Todd Chrisley, 54, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will likely serve the majority of the years-long prison sentences handed down to them by a judge, according to a legal expert. On Monday, Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, while his wife Julie, 49, was sentenced to seven years for her involvement in the...
Aaron Carter: Cause of Death Revealed?

On Saturday, Aaron Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster, California home. He was just 34 years old. Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life, and fans naturally concluded that these his addictions played some role in his passing. Until today, however,...
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to a total of 19 years but how much time will they serve if any?

Todd and Julie Christey face time in prisonPhoto byPEOPLE screenshot. According to the Atlanta Journel Todd and July Chrisley have been sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison between them. Some are wondering if the white-collar criminals will actually serve any time at all? Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 16 months of probation, and his wife was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation,
Todd & Julie Chrisley ‘Inconsolable’ After Being Sentenced To 12 & 7 Years In Prison (Exclusive)

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”
Savannah Chrisley Says She's 'So Angry' Over Family's Legal Troubles: 'My Whole Life Could Change'

Savannah Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in June Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the recent challenges involving her famous family. On Tuesday's episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, and her mother Julie discussed the impact of their family's ongoing legal woes. Julie and her husband Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and tax evasion in June. Savannah admitted that her mother is "handling it way better than I...
Savannah Chrisley Says She Has Custody Of Brother Grayson & Niece Chloe After Parents’ Sentencing

Savannah Chrisley revealed she will gain custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, head to prison in January for their tax fraud and evasion case. The 25-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star dropped the information on the Unlocked podcast on Nov. 21 just hours ahead of her parents’ prison sentencing. She called it a “really painful” time for her and her family.
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized After Car Accident As His Parents Face Sentencing On Tax Fraud Charges

Grayson Chrisley was taken to a hospital following a car accident on Saturday, November 12. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 16, was driving his white Ford F-15 on I-65 in Nashville, when he rear-ended a red Dodge truck, according to a police report from Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. Police told the outlet that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. and Grayson was taken for medical attention in an ambulance.
