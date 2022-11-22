Todd and Julie Chrisley are still absorbing the impact of their bomshell 12- and 7-year prison sentences for bank fraud. In fact, a Chrisley family insider went so far as to say the famous couple and their family are “inconsolable” following the stunning news on November 21. “The entire family was in complete shock, and they still are,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “When they first learned the sentence, they were all hysterical and there was lots of crying from everyone. No one could believe that this was the outcome.”

1 DAY AGO