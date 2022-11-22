49 Winchester Releases Stripped Down Performance Of “Hillbilly Daydream”

If you haven’t gotten on the 49 Winchester train yet, it’s about time to get your ass going.

Hailing from western Virginia (not to be confused with West Virginia), 49 Winchester is one of the premiere up and coming bands that have exploded onto the scene over the past year, with their perfect blend of country, southern rock, soul, and folk.

Not to mention, their newest project, Fortune Favors the Bold, is in the running for one of our favorites this year, and it’s going to be one helluva ride watching this group continue to grow in the future.

Fortune favors the Bold boasts a number of stellar songs, from their big hits like “Russell County Line,” “All I Need,” and “Damn Darlin’,” but one song I feel needs more love is “Hillbilly Daydream.”

“Hillbilly Daydream” is a blue collar feel good song about moonshinin’, perfectly portraying that laid back, slow paced living that so many of us from small towns know and love.

With that being said, the group released a live, stripped down version of the song.

I love these videos, because they give fans an opportunity to appreciate the talents of each band member.

From the picking skills and gritty vocals of lead singer Isaac Gibson, to the wail of the steel guitar in the song, ya gotta love a good opportunity to see it up close and personal, even if it’s on video.

Check it out:

And the original:

