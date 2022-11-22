ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

49 Winchester Releases Stripped Down Performance Of “Hillbilly Daydream”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urdiY_0jKJxL5n00

If you haven’t gotten on the 49 Winchester train yet, it’s about time to get your ass going.

Hailing from western Virginia (not to be confused with West Virginia), 49 Winchester is one of the premiere up and coming bands that have exploded onto the scene over the past year, with their perfect blend of country, southern rock, soul, and folk.

Not to mention, their newest project, Fortune Favors the Bold, is in the running for one of our favorites this year, and it’s going to be one helluva ride watching this group continue to grow in the future.

Fortune favors the Bold boasts a number of stellar songs, from their big hits like “Russell County Line,” “All I Need,” and “Damn Darlin’,” but one song I feel needs more love is “Hillbilly Daydream.”

“Hillbilly Daydream” is a blue collar feel good song about moonshinin’, perfectly portraying that laid back, slow paced living that so many of us from small towns know and love.

With that being said, the group released a live, stripped down version of the song.

I love these videos, because they give fans an opportunity to appreciate the talents of each band member.

From the picking skills and gritty vocals of lead singer Isaac Gibson, to the wail of the steel guitar in the song, ya gotta love a good opportunity to see it up close and personal, even if it’s on video.

Check it out:

And the original:

Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast – 49 Winchester

Presented by Templeton Distillery, 49 Winchester frontman Isaac Gibson stops by the podcast for the first time to talk about making music in Appalachia and all the good stuff coming from that region right now, his unique process for how he goes about writing and recording songs with his band, the Nashville industry and being an independent artist making country music, and much more.

Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

Audio

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Charles Wesley Godwin Delivers Incredible Acoustic Version Of Unreleased “West Of Lonesome”

Let the countdown to Charles Wesley Godwin’s next album begin… The king of West Virginia (as declared by me) has been putting out stripped down versions of new songs for a little while now, like “Skyline Blues” and “All Again”, and with this latest one, it’s safe to say there’s something in the works… We previously heard this song soon after he released the 2021 Whiskey Riff Album Of The Year How The Mighty Fall, but this latest version was produced incredibly well by Truthful […] The post Charles Wesley Godwin Delivers Incredible Acoustic Version Of Unreleased “West Of Lonesome” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
NME

Watch Wilko Johnson perform Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ at final show

Wilko Johnson fans have been paying tribute to the late musician by sharing footage of his final concert – watch his last performance of Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ below. The beloved singer-songwriter died at his home on Monday (November 21), it was confirmed yesterday (23). He was 75 years old. Johnson had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums

Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to the Doors’ Previously Unreleased Song ‘Paris Blues’

The Doors have released the song “Paris Blues,” the band’s "last known unissued studio recording." “‘Paris Blues’ traveled a long and winding path to its release, taking on a mythic quality among Doors’ fans along the way,” noted a message accompanying the tune. “An original blues song written by the band; the track was recorded during one of the band’s recording sessions for either The Soft Parade or L.A. Woman (no one seems to remember).”
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Coat Of Many Colors” By Dolly Parton

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune by the queen herself, Mrs. Dolly Parton. With Thanksgiving just a few days away, I wanted to take a look at the story behind this song, which was inspired by a coat her mom made her when she was growing up dirt poor in the hills of East Tennessee, just like she says in the song.
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Considering Touring Again Following Cancer Battle: “Thinking About Gettin’ Back To Fighting Shape”

Toby Keith ain’t ready to hang it up just yet. Of course, the country music star recently underwent treatment for stomach cancer, taking on six months of various treatments including a combination of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Back in June, he told fans that he’s looking forward to “recovering and relaxing” with his family, and that he’ll see his fans again soon. He shared the following statement on Instagram: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the […] The post Toby Keith Considering Touring Again Following Cancer Battle: “Thinking About Gettin’ Back To Fighting Shape” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
Whiskey Riff

Billy Strings And His Father, Terry Barber, Share Stories And Take You Behind The Scenes Of Creating Their New Album, ‘ME/AND/DAD’

Billy Strings put out a fantastic new record last Friday. It’s actually collaborative project with his stepdad (who raised him and he refers to as his father) Terry Barber. Titled Me/And/Dad, the tracklist features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child. And they’re giving fans a look at what went down behind the scenes, as well as sharing some of their memories of playing together and Billy learning about […] The post Billy Strings And His Father, Terry Barber, Share Stories And Take You Behind The Scenes Of Creating Their New Album, ‘ME/AND/DAD’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

49 Winchester’s Isaac Gibson On Who He Most Would Want To Share A Stage With: “My Hero’s Always Been George Jones”

By this point it’s no secret, but if you haven’t yet given 49 Winchester a listen, get on it because the boys from Virginia are headed for big, big things. They’ve been on an absolute heater since releasing their 4th career studio album, Fortune Favors The Bold, in May, which is sure to be at or near the top of every single album of the year list.
VIRGINIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

230K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy