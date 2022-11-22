ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Solar lending companies asked to suspend repayments for customers with non-working systems

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YaHE_0jKJwqPH00

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of eight other Attorneys General, sent a letter today to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and the accrual of interest for customers who financed the purchase of a solar power system from Pink Energy and have not received a working solar power system.

The Attorneys General also are pushing the lenders to assist Pink Energy customers who are experiencing other functionality and installation issues.

“Pink Energy ripped off consumers and is hiding behind bankruptcy,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Lenders who want the solar power sector to grow should help consumers obtain relief now, while Pink Energy’s bankruptcy process continues. Consumers made good-faith choices to heat and power their homes and should not be trapped in loans for a product that wasn’t delivered.”

Grubhub to pay Pennsylvania food banks over $100k after settlement with AG

To protect consumers in Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro launched an investigation into Power Home Solar, who also does business as Pink Energy, after receiving complaints regarding the company’s alleged deceptive business practices. On September 21st, before the investigation was complete, Pink Energy closed its doors and filed for bankruptcy on October 7th, 2022.

In the letter, Attorney General Shapiro explained that many of the complaints received by his office allege that Pink Energy made “false representations regarding the systems’ capabilities and anticipated electric bill reduction.”

As a result, consumers “who were led to believe they were making an environmentally friendly and financially prudent decision by purchasing a solar power system from Pink, are now stuck making loan payments for an underperforming or non-functioning solar power system on top of their monthly electric bill.”

The coalition of Attorneys General also notes that consumers have alleged that Pink Energy misrepresented eligibility for state or federal tax credits that could be used to satisfy the loan agreements with these solar lenders, leaving many consumers in a precarious financial position.

The Attorneys General writes, “For many consumers, not receiving the promised tax credits has left them unable to make the necessary lump sum payment required to keep your company, or an affiliated lender, from substantially increasing their monthly loan payment. These consumers relied on Pink’s representations regarding the tax credits in deciding that they could afford the terms of their loan, and the increased monthly payments are beyond what their budgets could handle – especially when the solar power system is not functioning properly or at all.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined the letter led by Kentucky Attorney General Cameron along with attorneys general from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

You can read the full letter here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania to ban sales of burning bush soon

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said.  But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Be grateful Pennsylvania avoided disasters from climate change this year | PennLive letters

In the year 2022 (so far), the nation has suffered 15 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each. The disasters include overwhelming Western wildfires, unprecedented drought sapping the Mississippi River of its commerce, fearsome flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, horrific hurricanes shredding central Florida and Puerto Rico, record heat baking the West, tornado swarms sweeping the Southeast, extraordinarily severe weather pummeling the Great Plains, even a rare earthquake jolting western Texas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania's Chesapeake Bay Plan Falls Short, EPA to Keep Visiting Farms

Federal regulators will continue stepped-up inspections of Pennsylvania farms after determining the state’s latest Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan is inadequate. “Our policy of tough love will continue,” Adam Ortiz, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic regional administrator, said Monday. If fully implemented, Pennsylvania’s plan would nearly achieve its...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Is Asking Counties to Conduct a ‘Risk-Limiting Audit.’ Here’s What That Is

As part of what will be a routine effort to verify Pennsylvania’s election results, the Department of State has asked counties to perform what’s known as a risk-limiting audit. WITF’s Sam Dunklau explains what that is. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/18/pennsylvanias-risk-limiting-election-audit-explained/. (Original air-date: 11/21/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
harrisburgmagazine.com

Saluting a Pennsylvania Veteran

JDog Brands – Creating Business Opportunities for Veterans. Story By Christina Heintzelman – cheintzelman@benchmarkmediallc.com. According to the Pew Research Center, job placement after military service is an issue affecting nearly 200,000 veterans every year, with only one in four veterans having a job lined up after leaving the Armed Forces.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report

Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy