LOS ANGELES—The Bellarmine men's basketball fell 80-69 to Loyola Marymount on Friday afternoon in a nonconference game at Gersten Pavilion on LMU's campus. After shaking off a slow start, the Knights (2-4) fought back to climb within a single point but could not overtake the host Lions who led 37-34 at the intermission. Coming out of the break, the Knights again had a poor start while LMU was on fire, extending the lead to 47-36 at the 16:42 mark.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO