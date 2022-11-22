Read full article on original website
Panthers pull away late to defeat women's basketball in Viking Invitational finale
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Georgia State used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to separate itself from the Bellarmine University women's basketball team Saturday in a 66-52 win over the Knights in the Hampton Inn Cleveland Downtown Viking Invitational. The matchup was much closer than the final score indicated...
Knights drop 80-59 decision at Loyola Marymount
LOS ANGELES—The Bellarmine men's basketball fell 80-69 to Loyola Marymount on Friday afternoon in a nonconference game at Gersten Pavilion on LMU's campus. After shaking off a slow start, the Knights (2-4) fought back to climb within a single point but could not overtake the host Lions who led 37-34 at the intermission. Coming out of the break, the Knights again had a poor start while LMU was on fire, extending the lead to 47-36 at the 16:42 mark.
