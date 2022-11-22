Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click10.com
FHP: Fort Lauderdale man killed in I-595 crash
DAVIE, Fla. – A 53-year-old Fort Lauderdale man died in an overnight crash on Interstate 595 Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At around 12:30 a.m., a 24-year-old Miami Springs woman driving a sedan in the eastbound lanes of the highway, east of State Road 7, “failed to maintain a safe distance” and rear-ended the man’s SUV, causing the vehicle to overturn and the man to be ejected, troopers said.
Repeat Offender Arrested In Boca Raton For DUI
Thanksgiving Behind Bars. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s Thanksgiving behind bars for Boca Raton resident Darron Hazzen. The 53-year-old was arrested by Boca Raton Police late Wednesday night after he was stopped for DUI in the area of 2499 Glades Road. That is […]
Click10.com
FHP: 1 killed, 1 critical in crash outside Miccosukee casino
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a crash outside the Miccosukee Casino & Resort in west Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lt. Alex Camacho, an FHP spokesperson, said a driver in a gray Honda sedan, traveling north on Krome Avenue, turned left into the path of a GMC pickup while trying to enter the casino.
Click10.com
No bond for Broward man accused of killing wife
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County man appeared in court Thursday to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of his estranged wife. Jose Pacheco, 36, is accused of killing his wife, Mimose Dulcio, 39, and leaving her body in a wooded area in Miami-Dade County. Authorities...
NBC Miami
Shooting Suspects Flee After Bentley Crashes Into Pembroke Pines Funeral Home: FHP
Suspects believed to be involved in a shooting fled on foot after crashing a Bentley into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday, authorities said. Pembroke Pines Police responded to the crash at Boyd's Funeral Home at 6400 Hollywood Boulevard and found the SUV abandoned, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
A 26-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he left the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend.
Click10.com
Driver strikes man standing outside disabled vehicle in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police in Pembroke Pines are investigating after a driver injured a man after crashing into his car on Monday night. The incident happened along Pembroke Road just west of University Drive as a man who was outside out his disabled car was hit by a passing driver who police said was likely speeding.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Police seek man after burglary attempt in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The Miami Shores Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglar that was caught on camera trying to enter a home early Wednesday morning. The burglary attempt happened around 12:10 a.m. at a home located near the 900 Block of...
22-Year Old Arrested In Double Fatal Shooting Near West Palm Beach
Deputies were called to a house in the Lake Belvedere Estates community Tuesday morning and found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene. Eric Walker faces charges.
Police officer arrested for DUI in marked patrol vehicle
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer in south Florida has been suspended after he was arrested on charges of driving his cruiser while drunk. Leopold Louis, who has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2017, was off-duty when he was arrested, WPLG reported. Hollywood police said that Louis was...
mycbs4.com
U.S. Marshals arrest West Palm murder suspect in Suwannee County
Live Oak — U.S. Marshals, with the help of Suwannee County deputies, arrested a 37-year-old man wanted for murder in West Palm Beach. The Sheriff's Office says they captured Joetavius R. Jackson Tuesday. They say Jackson is from Live Oak, and they accuse him of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach area. Deputies say Jackson killed the person after an argument over a cell phone.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Incident at Polling Place and Ransacked BMW
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 14, 2022. A Burglary to Business was reported on 11/08/2022. An unknown suspect broke the front window and stole several items of merchandise from behind the counter. Tot. Est. Loss: $711.
Man accused of killing girlfriend, girlfriend's father in Lake Belvedere Estates
A mother and grandfather were killed, and two other family members were wounded in a shooting in Lake Belvedere Estates near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Click10.com
Police investigating after 2 shot in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in Hollywood. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of McKinley Street at around 11:45 a.m. According to Bettineschi, when officers arrived, they found one...
Click10.com
Family still seeking justice after police identifies body of missing Fort Lauderdale woman
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police confirmed Tuesday that that the search for a missing Broward County woman had come to a tragic end. Authorities said a body found in a wooded area of Miami-Dade County was that of 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio, who mysteriously disappeared from her home a week earlier.
Click10.com
Police looking for tractor-trailer driver who hit, critically injured man in wheelchair
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are looking for a tractor-trailer driver they say hit and critically injured a man in a wheelchair and left the scene Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at Northwest 7th Avenue and 103rd Street in the Pinewood area, just west...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP
One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue. According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north...
cbs12.com
Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
cw34.com
3 suspects in dozens of catalytic converter thefts identified and on the loose
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities from three law enforcement agencies identified a trio believed responsible for dozens of catalytic converter thefts, from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. Now, they’re asking for help catching Ousman Bobb, 27, Angel Corea, 27, and Cortrell Williams, 25. St....
Click10.com
Woman accuses Miami-Dade neighbor of hitting her while stealing purse at gunpoint
SOUTH MIAMI HEIGHTS, Fla. – After appearing in Miami-Dade County court, Cavett Jean remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center held without bond on Tuesday. A woman told police officers that right after she exited the stairs of her apartment building in Miami-Dade’s South Miami Heights neighborhood she ran into Jean, who demanded she hand over her purse.
