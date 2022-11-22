ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Documents: Missing man-bun helps identify Texas murder suspect

By Erica Garner
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnEWM_0jKJvF9X00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A missing man-bun helped investigators identify a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Abilene, Texas, this weekend.

Brandon Neely was taken into custody Sunday for the murder of Chungu Mishele, who was shot and killed during a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Yeomans Road early Saturday morning.

Court documents state a witness told investigators that she was involved in an altercation with Mishele, so she called her brother to defend her, and he showed up with several other men, including Neely.

Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in Yankton pleads not guilty

The documents reveal this witness identified Neely as the shooter, describing him as a, “male with long hair that was wrapped up in a bun.” She also reported she was hit in the leg with a bullet.

She then told police that she and all of the other parties involved went back to an apartment at the complex, where Neely cut his hair and hid the murder weapon in a cloth, according to the documents.

During a search warrant execution, the documents state investigators found the cloth described by the witness, containing Neely’s hair clippings alongside the suspected murder weapon.

Neely was arrested in Willis Point, Texas, for Murder and remains held in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman found drunk in running car, takes foot off brake & hits 2 APD patrol cars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Fairmont Street – Burglary of BuildingUnknown suspects gained access to ‘possibly […]
ABILENE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Abilene Police impound auction begins Monday

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Impound Facility has scheduled an auction of abandoned motor vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. The auction of approximately 60 vehicles opens for bids Nov. 28, and bidding continues until noon Dec. 7. Vehicles can be viewed in-person at APD Impound from 10 a.m. - 3...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Two suspects caught stealing from Abilene stores say they were shoplifting for the holidays

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3400 block of State Street – HarassmentA report was taken for harassment after a […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Brownwood is taking every opponent they face seriously

The Brownwood Lions are coming to Abilene to take on Wichita Falls in the Regional semifinals. The Lions are the hottest team in the region in Class 4A Division I. Head coach Sammy Burnett’s team is riding a six-game winning streak and are winning game by an average of 41 points.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

What’s open & closed in Abilene this Thanksgiving?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You’re bound to forget an ingredient or burn a dish every Thanksgiving holiday. Not to jinx anything, but just in case, here’s a list of Abilene openings and closures this Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Editor’s Note: If you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv. […]
ABILENE, TX
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy