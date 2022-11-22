Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Running for a reason: Heuvelton hosts annual Gobbler Gallop 5K
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 100 runners took part in Heuvelton’s 11th annual Gobbler Gallop Thursday morning. Runners of all ages were stretched and ready for the fast dash across the village. People from the community donated food to the community food pantry as their ticket to run...
wwnytv.com
Eugene ‘Gene’ Milton Long
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gene Long passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2022. He leaves a legacy of love to all the lives he touched. He was born in Oneonta, New York, April 15, 1929. He graduated from Oneonta High School lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Hoping to pursue his passion for football he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. After a term he changed his focus and enrolled at Cortland State Teachers College. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he received the rank of Captain.
wwnytv.com
George Zimny, 60, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - George Zimny, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2022. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be in the spring. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
College students celebrate Thanksgiving
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Many college students head home on Thanksgiving break, but international students typically don’t have that option, so today St. Lawrence University made sure they got a meal. 45 students from countries across the world, along with faculty members and other students got a cajun-style...
wwnytv.com
Articulation agreement helps JCC students transfer to SUNY Upstate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College has an articulation agreement with SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. Assistant professor Jerry Zoanetti says the agreement makes it easier for students in JCC’s Allied Health School of STEM to transfer to Upstate. Watch the video for his interview on...
informnny.com
VIDEO: Exclusive First Look at ALL of this year’s trees at A North Country Festival of Trees
(WWTI) — The 2022 North Country Festival of Trees begins on Friday and ABC50 is bringing you an exclusive first look at all of this year’s trees. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the event is being held at the former Bon-Ton location at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Water back on after main break in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Water is back on for residents on S. James Street in Carthage. Water was turned off for several hours between Oxford and Mechanic Streets as crews worked to fix a water main break. Officials said the break was repaired by 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
wwnytv.com
Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author. Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance...
wwnytv.com
Dennis L. Rogers, 80
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis L. Rogers, 80, passed away November 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center after a battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Carthage and adopted by Merton and Elizabeth Townsend Rogers, and educated in Alexandria Bay schools. Dennis married Carol A. Ferguson on April...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
informnny.com
Potsdam passes resolution giving Raquette River legal rights
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Town of Potsdam is taking environmental action to a new level. In early November the Potsdam Town Council unanimously passed a resolution granting the portion of the Raquette River that runs through the town a set of “natural rights.”. The resolution gives the...
wwnytv.com
Ann M. Spies, 63, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Ann M. Spies, 63, of Stine Rd., passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on August 8, 1959 at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY, she was a daughter of Donald John and Elizabeth May Hunter Ayen. She attended Redwood and Alexandria Bay Schools and later obtained her GED.
wwnytv.com
Runners work up Thanksgiving appetite
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretching their legs before stretching their stomachs, runners in Lowville worked up an appetite Thursday morning. 200 people of all ages ran in Lowville’s annual Turkey Day 5K. The run raises money for the United Way’s Renee Beyer Memorial Fund. For many families...
wwnytv.com
Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey L. Hamilton, 72, formerly of NYS Route, 3 died peacefully on Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has been a resident since 2020. He was born on August 25, 1950, in Daviess County, Indiana to...
wwnytv.com
Michael James Paul, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael James Paul, 42, of Lewis St., passed away on November 20, 2022 at home. Michael was born in Redding, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1980 to Stewart R. Paul and Donna M. Sprague. After receiving his GED, he attended college in Binghamton. He was employed...
wwnytv.com
Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Asafaylo, 80, passed away at his home in Watertown Saturday, November 19, 2022. Ronald was born in Mercer, PA June 4, 1942, son of John and Margaret G. Kudrey Asafaylo. The family moved to the north country and he was a 1960 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. He graduated from Wadhams Hall Seminary and then from St. Bonaventure University.
wwnytv.com
Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Mary Pettis Trombley, 87, of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on Nov. 11, 2022. Mary was born July 1st, 1935, to the late George and Beulah Pettis. She graduated from IHC in 1952. She married Kenneth Trombley Sr. on Dec. 27th, 1954. Mary was...
wwnytv.com
Team 24 plans American Cancer Society fundraiser
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kirk Ventiquattro was passionate as a lacrosse coach at Carthage for 30 years. He is now directing that passion to raise money for the fight against cancer. His Team 24 group is holding a night out this Saturday night at the Carthage Elks Club. Happy...
wwnytv.com
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
wwnytv.com
North country’s unemployment rate drops below 3 percent
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The jobless rate in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties is below 3 percent - something that hasn’t happened in at least 32 years. The New York State Department of Labor released its preliminary local area unemployment rates for October 2022 on Tuesday. In...
