In the end, it was a familiar bearded face that polished off the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena. David Savard, their hulking former defenseman, chugged toward the Columbus net and did something early in the third period that he used to put his body in harm’s way to avoid in this arena. Savard scored the winning goal for the Montreal Canadiens in a 3-1 victory against his former team, deflecting the puck past Joonas Korpisalo with a skate for his first goal in 36 games.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO