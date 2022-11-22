ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City of Madison Wisconsin

Put your trash out tonight or early tomorrow, University Ave and signage updates, Passenger rail station planning, Shop and give local

I sincerely hope this note finds you well, and living this season with gratitude. Please note the following changes to City schedules due to the holiday week:. If your trash and recycling are normally collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays by the Streets Division, you should have your carts to the curb by 6:30am on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
MADISON, WI
Refuse pick up and Passenger Rail station Planning

I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving and took time to reflect of all that they are thankful for. Here are some important information I wanted to share. This is an exciting time for Madison that brings more opportunities to offer and grow transportation options to the community. Please join a public meeting on December 7 to discuss a potential site for a future Amtrak Station in Madison. Two options will be available:
MADISON, WI

