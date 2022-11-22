[REBROADCAST FROM MAY 13, 2022] Zabar's has been a New York staple since it opened on 80th and Broadway in 1934. A new book, written by the late Lori Zabar, tells the history of how this family business was opened by Jewish immigrants fleeing Russian pogroms, and has been able to maintain its quality and relevancy over nearly a century. Zabar's family members Marguerite Mariscal, daughter of Lori Zabar, and Dr. Sandy Zabar, daughter of Stanley Zabar, join us to discuss the book, Zabar's: A Family Story, with Recipes. Plus, we take calls from listeners about their favorite Zabar's memories, and products.

