JFK- UMass ‘T’ station pedestrian bridge closed due to structural issue

A pedestrian bridge at the JFK-UMass MBTA station is closed after officials identified a “critical structural issue.”

According to the MBTA, riders will be able to request a van to transport them from the Columbia Road entrance.

The MBTA projects the bridge to be closed for a month as engineers renovate the structure.

In 2021, a Boston University professor died after falling through a section of dilapidated stairs at the train station.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group