JFK- UMass ‘T’ station pedestrian bridge closed due to structural issue

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
A pedestrian bridge at the JFK-UMass MBTA station is closed after officials identified a “critical structural issue.”

According to the MBTA, riders will be able to request a van to transport them from the Columbia Road entrance.

The MBTA projects the bridge to be closed for a month as engineers renovate the structure.

In 2021, a Boston University professor died after falling through a section of dilapidated stairs at the train station.

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

