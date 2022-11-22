ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

World Cup draws record viewership to Telemundo and Peacock

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is drawing record viewership to Spanish-language broadcasts on Telemundo and Peacock. Mexico’s match against Poland was the biggest weekday in total consumption on the digital streaming platform. Mexico’s win on Tuesday was the most-streamed World Cup game in U.S. history with a total audience delivery of 4.6 million viewers. Streaming has comprised 29% of Telemundo’s total viewership for the World Cup and Telemundo says it is averaging 2.5 million viewers across all broadcast and streaming platforms through the first eight matches.
The Associated Press

World Cup analysts cite more goals from crosses, penalties

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — More crosses creating more goals. Winning penalties with “total genius” like Cristiano Ronaldo. Pressing opponents to quickly win back the ball. FIFA’s expert analysts picked their World Cup trends Saturday from the first 16 games after each team played once. What the...
KTVZ

Iran beats 10-man Wales to keep World Cup qualification hopes alive

Two late goals secured Iran a sensational 2-0 win against Wales to maintain its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup knockout stages. Rouzbeh Cheshmi struck from distance to brilliantly give Iran the lead in the 98th minute, while Ramin Rezaeian sealed the win in the 101st minute, securing Iran its first points of the tournament.
KTVZ

The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe

Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain’s biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
KTVZ

Spain’s new high-speed trains make it Europe’s rail capital

What could be better than one wide-ranging high-speed rail network? Three or four competing ones, which look set to not only improve travelers’ options but also (hopefully) drive prices down. Friday saw the launch of iryo — the latest company to enter Spain’s fast train market, which is already...
The Associated Press

Australia’s emotions run high after rare World Cup win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia’s winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the celebratory...
KTVZ

Hong Kong finds 90-year-old cardinal guilty over pro-democracy protest fund

A 90-year-old former bishop and outspoken critic of China’s ruling Communist Party was found guilty Friday on a charge relating to his role in a relief fund for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests in 2019. Cardinal Joseph Zen and five others, including the Cantopop singer Denise Ho, contravened the...

