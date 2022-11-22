Read full article on original website
Five Wyoming Cowboys Earn Academic All-District Honors
Awards Presented by the College Sports Communicators. Laramie, Wyo. (Nov. 23, 2022) – A total of five University of Wyoming football student-athletes have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators. Those five include: fullback/tight end Parker Christensen; offensive lineman Marco Machado; wide receiver Will Pelissier; punter Clayton Stewart; and wide receiver Wyatt Wieland.
UW’s Saddle Up program to return next year, with modifications
LARAMIE — After the Saddle Up student orientation program garnered a mixture of praise and complaints, University of Wyoming administrators are already considering how they can improve it for next year. The fall 2022 semester marked the first-ever implementation of the program, which is meant to serve as a...
Wyoming Concludes Regular Season at Fresno State on Friday
Laramie, Wyo. (Nov. 22, 2022) -- Thanksgiving Week for the Wyoming Cowboys will include a trip to Fresno, Calif., to play the Fresno State Bulldogs in a special Friday night game. The Cowboys (7-4 overall and 5-2 in the MW) are in second place in the Mountain West Mountain Division, while the Bulldogs (7-4, 6-1 in the MW) have captured the West Division of the Mountain West. Friday’s game is schedule to kick off at 8 p.m., Mountain Time (7 p.m., Pacific).
Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets for 2023 event on sale Dec. 1
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for Cheyenne Frontier Days’ 2023 event, according to a news release. Tickets for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Event, carnival armbands and gift cards (redeemable for tickets or merchandise) will go on sale at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at cfdrodeo.com and by calling 307-778-7222.
