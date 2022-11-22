Laramie, Wyo. (Nov. 22, 2022) -- Thanksgiving Week for the Wyoming Cowboys will include a trip to Fresno, Calif., to play the Fresno State Bulldogs in a special Friday night game. The Cowboys (7-4 overall and 5-2 in the MW) are in second place in the Mountain West Mountain Division, while the Bulldogs (7-4, 6-1 in the MW) have captured the West Division of the Mountain West. Friday’s game is schedule to kick off at 8 p.m., Mountain Time (7 p.m., Pacific).

