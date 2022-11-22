ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Man Arrested After Changing Price Of Gas To 1 Cent Per Gallon

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Photo: Harris County Constable Precinct 4

A Texas man is behind bars after manipulating the price of fuel at a gas station. Miguel Manzano allegedly stole over 800 gallons of gas at the price of 1 cent per gallon, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office .

It all went down Monday (November 21) at a gas station in the 26600 block of Keykendahl Road in Tomball. Police were called to the scene for reports of a man using a device to manipulate the price of gasoline . Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office said the man had a remote in his pocket that "was used to keep the pump from registering the proper amount of fuel taken from the pump."

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of unlawful use of criminal instrument or mechanical security device. Manzano is also facing other federal charges for prosecution, police said. His bond was set at $25,000.

In more crime news, a gas station clerk was arrested this week after opening fire at a customer who broke a jar of salsa .

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

