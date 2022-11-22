Read full article on original website
Avoiding the stores, and opting for the outdoors this Black Friday in Michigan
A friendly stroll through pheasant territory along a paved path in the shadow of the Detroit skyline. A short loop through wetlands, imagining the path of a water drop at Columbus County Park in St. Clair County. A 3.2 mile hike through the hardwoods of Cascade Peace Park in Kent County. These are a few of the organized events planned Friday in Michigan as part of the “OptOutside” movement. Originally launched by the retailer REI, which traditionally closes during the Black Friday sales frenzy, the movement encourages people to avoid stores and opt instead for the outdoors.
Michiganders' buying power to remain flat through 2024
All the data are not in for 2022, but it appears any gains in wages were eaten up by inflation. “We expect that, when it’s all said and done, basically personal income in Michigan will have been about flat because we didn’t have any of the federal stimulus in 2022. But, of course, you’ve got to contrast that with the fast inflation,” said Gabriel Ehrlich, Director of the Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics at the University of Michigan.
Alzheimer's Association is offering tips and workshops for caregivers over the holiday season
The holidays often come with family gatherings. And those can be challenging when a family member has dementia. The Alzheimer's Association has some tips to make holiday get-togethers more enjoyable for everyone. Susan Evans is the program coordinator for the Michigan chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She says holiday gatherings...
Oxford schools superintendent plans resignation
Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver said Tuesday that he is starting medical leave and planning to resign. Weaver said his medical leave starts Wednesday and runs until February 20. He said his resignation will be effective February 21. Oxford High School was the site of a shooting last November...
Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
Many Michigan automakers are well into their EV transition. Kicking off today's show, a reporter discussed what a divided Congress means for Ford and GM's electric future. We also got the scoop on one of the state's greatest comeback stories: the wild turkey. Plus, it's football season. The Michigan History Center joined us for the tale of a 1970 pickup game that took an unusual turn. Then, a brief update on the Patmos library in West Michigan. We ended with an essay written and read by a survivor of the Oxford High School shooting.
Palisades Nuclear Plant application for federal funding denied
Decommissioning work will continue at Michigan’s Palisades Nuclear Plant after a company often focused on decommissioning nuclear plants lost out on a long-shot effort to keep it open. The plant had already been shut down in May. The company, Holtec International, bought the plant earlier this year to remove...
Canvassing boards in all 83 of Michigan's counties have certified their local election results
Canvassing boards in each of Michigan’s 83 counties have wrapped up their work certifying this month’s election results. It’s their job to look at precinct returns from every polling place in the county, compare them to voter records, and figure out any discrepancies that may arise. Washtenaw...
Restaurant industry poll predicts rising prices and closures if 'Adopt and Amend' ruling stands unchanged
An industry poll finds roughly one in six Michigan bars and restaurants may have to close if a court ruling increasing Michigan’s minimum wage takes effect. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says 91% of its members say they’ll have to increase prices if the minimum wage hike takes effect in February.
Whitmer talks turkey, lame duck priorities
A new Thanksgiving tradition may have started up Monday in Lansing. In a pun-stuffed speech at the governor’s mansion, Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a local turkey, named Mitch E. Gander. Other runners-up in a naming competition included Tahquamenon Tom, Otto Moe Beel, and Ryan Gobbling. Gander will be going...
Michigan Radio presents special programs for Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day
Michigan Radio will be airing several special programs this Thursday and Friday, in celebration of Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) and Native American Heritage Day (Nov. 25). “These programs are an audio treat for Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day,” says Michigan Radio Program Director Matt Shafer Powell. “We hope these shows will help listeners deal with the stress of preparing Thanksgiving dinner…or watching the Detroit Lion’s annual turkey day game. And we’re pleased to offer several shows to help celebrate the heritage of Native Americans as the first people of this nation.”
