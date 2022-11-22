Kohl's (KSS) is bordering on irrelevancy, and it may stay that way for years to come, warned one veteran retail analyst. "Kohl's is a business whose time has passed," Jan Rogers Kniffen, CEO of J Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "They were the rising star all through the '80s, '90s, and into 2000, and at that point in time they wound up with 1,150 stores in a space that probably only needed 750. and they have been mature and struggling ever since."

7 DAYS AGO