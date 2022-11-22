ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
Benzinga

Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
TechSpot

Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his fortune

In brief: Jeff Bezos intends to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, the Amazon founder told CNN in a recent interview. As of writing, Bezos is listed as the world's second wealthiest person with a fortune of $151 billion according to the Forbes 400. Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk sits in the top position with a net worth of $251 billion.
The Apple Maven

How Warren Buffett Got Apple Stock Wrong

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is Berkshire Hathaway’s largest holding. Warren Buffett’s conglomerate reported last week that the firm had allocated a sizable 42% of its portfolio to shares of the Cupertino company as of the end of Q3. Considering that AAPL has easily outperformed the...
Deadline

Paramount Global Stock Flies As Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake

Famed investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway knocked Paramount Global shares higher after disclosing that it has raised his stake in the media company. In an SEC filing, the so-called “Oracle Of Omaha’s” holding company revealed a ownership position of 91.2 million Paramount shares worth $1.7 billion as of the end of the third quarter.
coinchapter.com

Disney Announces Layoffs and Hiring Freeze

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — Disney (NYSE: DIS) announced they are going to lay off an undetermined number of workers and, in addition, put a hiring freeze in place. The news came after Disney stock sunk to a one-year low of $86.75 per share. CEO Bob Chapek sent a letter to company executives explaining the economic uncertainties, cost-cutting measures needed, and the difficulty in this decision.
WISCONSIN STATE
AOL Corp

Kohl's 'is a business whose time has passed,' analyst says

Kohl's (KSS) is bordering on irrelevancy, and it may stay that way for years to come, warned one veteran retail analyst. "Kohl's is a business whose time has passed," Jan Rogers Kniffen, CEO of J Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "They were the rising star all through the '80s, '90s, and into 2000, and at that point in time they wound up with 1,150 stores in a space that probably only needed 750. and they have been mature and struggling ever since."
Benzinga

The Real Good Food Chief Marketing Officer Sold $126K In Company Stock

Andrew J Stiffelman, Chief Marketing Officer at The Real Good Food RGF, reported a large insider sell on November 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of The Real Good Food. The total transaction amounted to $126,777.
Benzinga

Benzinga

